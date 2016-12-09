After Recent Deaths, Activists Plan to Shut Down Two Lanes of SE Division on Saturday

Bike Loud PDX

It was a brutal week on Southeast Division. Actually, it was a brutal Wednesday on Southeast Division.

In the span of a few hours on the night of December 7, two people on foot were struck and killed by automobiles on the road. The crashes occurred roughly 3.5 miles apart on one of the city's most notorious high crash corridors.

Near SE 87th and Division, a 67-year-old named Rohgzao Zhang was struck while walking home from work. Police say he was crossing Division roughly half a block down from a lighted crosswalk.

Farther east, near 156th and Division, another man was hit. Police haven't released his identity.

According to Bike Portland, the deaths mark the fourth and fifth fatalities from traffic crashes on Division this year, making the road the site of roughly one eighth of 2016's traffic fatalities. They are violent reminders of how far the city has to go in its stated goal to wipe out all traffic-related serious injuries and deaths. Just last week, Portland City Council adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan aimed at doing that.

Now, transportation activists want to force the city's hand. The group Bike Loud PDX is planning to shut down two lanes of Southeast Division near 82nd tomorrow (one in each direction), in a bid to convince officials to narrow the roadway and lower speeds.

"All are invited this Saturday as we implement emergency traffic calming measures along the stretch of SE Division where the street widens to five traffic lanes (the deadliest stretch of the road)," reads an a Facebook page announcing the event. "We encourage participants to bring signs, large and visible objects such as traffic cones, flowers, old pallets, planters, hay bales, patio furniture, etc., which will be used to restrict automotive access to the outermost eastbound and westbound lanes on Division."

Hit the jump for the group's full announcement