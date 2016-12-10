Things to Do Tonight!

Party Boyz: December to Forget

The one good thing about this miserable time of year is: parties galore. And tonight the podcasters/impresarios of Party Boyz celebrate winter cheer with their semi-annual December to Forget (DTF) bash. Enjoy loud punk rock from Seattle’s Wimps and freaky trop-psych from Portland’s Sun Angle. Dance. Wear an ugly sweater. Bring a donation. Drink. Party your face off and forget how cold, wet, and dark it is out there. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

Slant: Queer Live Storytelling Holiday Show

Sister Britt hosts this holiday edition of the much loved storytelling series, featuring guests Cooper Lee Bombardier, Shawn Fleek, Samantha Taylor, and more.

7 pm, Mississippi Studios

Spartacus and Sleeping Beauty in 70mm

Until we cure cancer or whatever, humankind's technological progress has reached its apex with Netflix and Hulu. But that said: When it comes to watching a movie—like, really watching a movie—there's nothing that can touch a movie projected from 70mm film. As the only theater in Oregon that can still show movies in 70—most theaters ditched the beloved format once cheaper, easier, and crappier options came along—the Hollywood Theatre has brought Portlanders some unforgettable 70mm screenings, from Lawrence of Arabia to The Hateful Eight. This weekend, the theater will crank up their speakers, polish their lenses, and screen two more must-see movies on 70: Stanley Kubrick's 1960 masterpiece Spartacus and the 1959 Walt Disney landmark Sleeping Beauty. If you're a parent, you're legally obligated to drag your snot-smeared spawn to Sleeping Beauty so they can see how gorgeous animated movies used to be, and if you're anybody else? Buckle up—because not only will Kubrick, Kirk Douglas, Lawrence Olivier, and Jean Simmons remind you why Spartacus is a stone-cold classic, but Spartacus' whole “rebellion against a corrupt republic” thing? Possibly relevant. ERIK HENRIKSEN Hollywood Theatre, see Movie Times for showtimes

The Dandy Warhols, Telegram

The Dandys recently announced plans to open a new wine bar here in town, but their entrepreneurial venture isn't getting in the way of them playing shows. Catch them tonight for a hometown performance at the Crystal and an after party at Ringlers Pub.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $20-25

Jump Jack Sound Machine

Mississippi Studios’ monthly queer dance party Jump Jack Sound Machine was founded a few months ago by Portland musicians Natasha Kmeto and Chanticleer Tru of Chanti Darling. Its ongoing theme is getting sweaty, so come prepared to shake your body without inhibition and cleanse yourself of this year’s bullshit. CIARA DOLAN

10 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Crafty Wonderland

The craftiest weekend of the year returns, with wares on display from over 250 artists and makers, as well goodie bags for the first 150 shoppers each day. Visit craftywonderland.com for more information.

Dec 10-11, 11 am, Oregon Convention Center, free, all ages

Shook Twins, Rabbit Wilde

If you fancy yourself as someone who keeps up with local music, there's a good chance you've heard of the Shook Twins. And there's good reason, because those twins work like an army. Their success is growing in a grassroots fashion, and not the kind that just involves selfies on Instagram. Their twin voices shape flawless harmonies, with a fluidity that likely comes not only from blood ties but endless touring. Their bluegrass-tinged, upbeat jam folk comes close to cliché, but it clearly comes from such an honest place it can't help but be respected and enjoyed. ROBIN BACIOR

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $18-22, all ages

The 7th Annual Portland Krampuslauf March

At this point there's like 30 different marches and/or pub crawls starring randos in Santa suits getting blotto downtown. How to set your own merrymaking march apart? Hail Krampus, Santa's goaty opposite number! Rock the finest in horned-and-clawed, mossy, boney, and furry apparel, snatch up a switch or some chains, and take to the Hawthorne pavement at dusk!

4 pm, Sewallcrest Park

Arc Iris

Bunk Bar and Pickathon present an evening with this Providence, Rhode Island-hailing dream folk trio who are currently touring in support of their 2016 full-length, Moon Saloon.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $12

Party for Peace: Alela Diane, Eric Earley, Michael Hurley, Denver

Four distinct local acts share an unconventional and intimate space with all proceeds going to benefit Standing Rock, Portland Black Lives Matter, and the ACLU.

5 pm, Beam & Anchor, $25

Grizzly, Glacier Veins

A farewell show with the local pop punk and alt rock quartet before they go on hiatus.

7 pm, The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, $7, all ages

Handel's Messiah

Call me a Grinch, but the worst part of the holidays is modern holiday music. The last half-century has given us a cornucopia of reindeer- and snowflake-themed sap that’s nauseating enough to make you reenact the Virgin Mary’s immaculate morning sickness. If you prefer festive listening that’d never be played at the Gap, why not double down with classical? The Portland Baroque Orchestra can help—its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah are something of a local holiday tradition, and deservedly so. Messiah is among the most beloved choral works in Western music, a gorgeous and frequently thrilling piece. PBO performs using period instruments, which means that this version is about as close as possible to what Handel would have witnessed himself. And if your attention span doesn’t exceed the length of a Netflix holiday special, the final performance is abridged—just the highlights. NATHAN TURNER

7:30 pm, First Baptist Church, all ages

Beastmaker, The Well, R.I.P.

Beastmaker plays metal. Not any sort of hyphenated metal. Just pure, old-school, heavy fuckin' metal.

9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club, $5

Portland Green Festival

A weekend showcase of products and services designed to help you live as green a life as you possibly can, with panels, discussions, hands-on activities, and vendors sharing vegan and vegetarian foods, fashions, and designs.

Dec 10-11, 10 am, Oregon Convention Center, free

Not My President: What Next?

An open dialogue for those who have friends or family in their lives who voted for and support Trump. Topics will include how to address these friends and family members in an open and engaging way, help address the needs they feel are not being met, and educate them on some of the issues they might not be seeing.

2 pm, PNCA

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!