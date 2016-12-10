This Weekend's Style Events

I'm still hungover AS FUCK right now, thanks to the epic karaoke holiday party thrown by the Portland Mercury, so I am going to keep this short and sweet:

Elizabeth Rohloff Designs

ADX will host Gifted: A Portland Made Marketplace, which will have lots of goods ranging from apparel, accessories, home goods, body care, food and beverages, and more Click here for a full list of vendors.

ADX Portland, 417 SE 11th, Saturday December 10, 10 am- 7 pm

Herbivore Clothing will host a pop-up for 100% Pure, an organic line of skin care, cosmetics and bath and body products that are 100% natural, made only with the highest quality ingredients, are cruelty-free and free of artificial colors, artificial fragrances, synthetic chemical preservatives, and all other harmful toxins. Along with featuring the line, they will have discussion and tips on how to leave a natural and cruelty-free life.

Herbivore Clothing, 1211 SE Stark, Saturday December 10, 12-4 pm

Le Souk Le Souk

Give Good Gift, a holiday pop-up event that features over 40 vendors, is back for its sixth year and will also have food carts, a bar, and a Santa photo booth. The vendor list for this event is awesome, so be sure to stop by.

Union Pine, 525 SE Pine, Sunday December 11, 10 am- 6 pm