Big Daddy Kane, Vursatyl, Grand Royale

Big Daddy Kane stepped back from the spotlight many years back, but his shadow of influence still looms large over the many scenes of today’s diverse hip-hop culture. And for good reason: Kane is one of the greatest MCs to ever put voice to mic, so the chance to see this legend in the flesh should absolutely not be missed. Long live the Kane. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Star Theater, $20

Poison Waters Holiday Brunch

Peel yourself out of bed this Sunday and head to the Ho Ho Ho edition of Poison Waters’ Sunday brunch show. Your ticket includes access to a breakfast buffet (coffee! Hot chocolate! Eggs! Bread! Bacon!), a show featuring the local drag star, and then there’s a screening of White Christmas. It’s probably in your tummy’s best interest to arrive at 10 am when the doors open, before the food gets too picked over. Then be entertained as your stomach settles. JENNI MOORE

10 am, Mission Theater, $21

The Album Leaf, Rituals of Mine

Upon an examination of the Album Leaf’s sprawling discography, you’ll find a career devoted to maximizing the potential of pastoral orchestration. It seems as though multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Lavalle’s spiritual calling is to fuse as much flesh-and-bone humanity as he can into the coldest and most distant electronic spheres. Primarily centered on deftly meditative keyboard or guitar motifs, Album Leaf compositions slowly build and expand on the idea of melancholic vibration while testing the parameters of studio technology and deploying a wide palette of stylistic sources (break beats, electronica, indie rock). When these sounds are paired with impressionistic films or expressive lighting, the resulting ambience can reach the sublime. These artistic philosophies shine beautifully on Between Waves, their newest release on the highly respected metal label Relapse, just the latest legendary imprint to believe in this amazing band. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-18

Nathaniel Rateliff

Denver-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff brings his blend of folk and roots music back to Portland for a "December to Remember" show at the Crystal.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $24.50

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Beast, Belle, Gaston, Le Fou, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Chip all return to Portland for a pre-Christmas run of shows celebrating the 25th anniversary of Academy-Award winning Disney classic, featuring songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

2 pm, Newmark Theatre, $25-55, all ages

Gospel Christmas

Come out and clap your hands and stomp your feet along with the Northwest Community Gospel Choir and the Oregon Symphony at the latest installment of this long-running holiday tradition.

4 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35-115, all ages

The Mystery Box Show

Portland's long-running storytelling series dedicated to the sexier side of things returns with true tales from headliners Bri Pruett and Dirty Lola.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20-55

The Cave Singers, The Acapulco Lips

The Seattle-hailing trio bring their dynamic blend of Americana and folk-rock down the I-5 in support of their new album, Banshee.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $18

Bad Santa

There's a sequel to this now. Don't go to that. Go to this. Not only does it work better as a stand-alone story of cheerful misanthropy, but it also works better as a Gilmore Girls finale, thanks to the presence of Lauren Graham. Plus for as long as this movie is running, you can pretend that Bernie Mac and John Ritter are still alive, and that's a Christmas miracle all by itself. At least right up until the point where Bernie gets hit by a car and electrocuted (spoilers.) But still! Watch this. Avoid the sequel. Celebrate the hate. Merry fuckin' Christmas. BOBBY ROBERTS

4:30 pm, 9:35 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $4

