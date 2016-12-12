Savage Love Letter of the Day: Hand Jive

I'm a 29 year old CIS female dating a 55-year-old handsome amazing guy for the last 2.5 years. The first year, our sex life was amazing and GGG- he had more sexual vigor than any man my own age. We'd have passionate sex whenever we saw each other, often 3-4 times in a night. Fast forward nearly 2 years later and we live together, our sex life now goes like this: intercourse for 5 minutes, 8 if I'm lucky, and then he stops intercourse to tell me how much he loves me (every time), cuddles me and 5 minutes later asks for a handjob. He's obsessed with handjobs and it's obliterated the amount of sex we have. While he is incredibly giving sexually and makes sure I get off every time, the amount of actual dick I get has dramatically decreased. I'm in the best shape of my life, beautiful and have a tight vagina, so what gives? Whenever I bring up this issue, he acts like he's being shamed for something he enjoys. He recently asked me to marry him and I cannot for the life of me commit to a life where I'm only getting 5-8 minutes of dick. Again, what gives? Silver Fox is a Handjob Fiend

You do, it seems—handjobs on demand. So stop using your hands and start using your words: "You prefer handjobs, I prefer fucking. This isn't about shame, it's about reciprocity, it's about being GGG and GGG being a two-way street. It's about each of us making an effort to meet the other's needs. So we're going to take turns: I get fucked, you get a handjob, I get fucked, you get a handjob. Deal? Oh, and before you answer: I cannot commit to a life where I'm only getting 5-8 minutes of dick. If we need to mix it up for a good reason—say maintaining and sustaining reasons—then we do some dicking for me, some handjobing for you, some more dicking for me. But on my nights there will be more dicking than jobbing. And before you say anything, honey, bear this in mind: the answer you've been waiting on from me hinges on the answer I'm now waiting on from you."