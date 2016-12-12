La La Land and Moonlight Lead the 2017 Golden Globe Nominations

Mahershala Ali received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as "Juan" in Barry Jenkins's Moonlight

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unleashed their nominations for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Leading the pack with seven nods is La La Land, a musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone—both of whom received nominations. Moonlight will contend in six categories, including best picture (drama), best director for Barry Jenkins and acting nods for Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. Ali won a Critics' Choice award Sunday night for his work on the film. (That Ashton Sanders was ignored for his turn as a teenage Chiron is a snub that the Academy Awards must remedy.)

On the TV side of things, HBO has a total of 14 nominations, including series nods for Game of Thrones, Westworld and Veep, and a well-deserved acting nomination for Issa Rae for her starring role on Insecure. Rae's excellent new series, which she also created and co-wrote, should have taken the place of the less-deserving (though still very good) Mozart in the Jungle in the best comedy series category. Rami Malek and Christian Slater secured nominations for their work on Mr. Robot, Jeffrey Tambor is of course in for Transparent, and Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and the glorious Olivia Colman were recognized for The Night Manager.

The Golden Globe Awards air January 8 and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

See the full list of nominations after the jump.