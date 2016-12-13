Good Morning, News: Shady Deals, New Prisons, and an Oil Baron Might Be Secretary of State

It's Tuesday, and we're going to talk about justice! Or at least this country's justice system.

For instance, did you know that Oregon's Department of Corrections is hoping to get $17.5 million to open a new women's prison, but that the effort's in doubt as Oregon stares down a $1.7 billion shortfall over the next two years? The state's lone prison for women has been overcrowded for months.

Or how about the that fact that the same federal prosecutors who were soundly thrashed in their attempt to convict Ammon Bundy and others are planning to push ahead with seven more prosecutions stemming from the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge?

And while you're mulling these things: Learn about how Oregon is one of two states (with Louisiana) that allow criminal convictions when a jury isn't unanimous. It's a policy that experts say has roots in Depression-era xenophobia (or worse).

The New York Times, meanwhile, has this very interesting look at diversion programs—the deals prosecutors strike with accused criminals that involve paying money to have a case dismissed. The programs can be used as a revenue source for prosecutors the times reports. Check out these Texas high jinks.



If you haven't, watch City Commissioner Steve Novick debate Fox News host Neil Cavuto about his recently passed tax on egregious CEO pay.

And if you're still curious why Measure 97—the $3 billion corporate tax that failed on November 8—got trounced, you might find some insights in this Tribune piece. For instance: The measure's backers hold themselves completely blameless for its defeat.

Had your purse stolen recently? Might have been this dude.

Had your car broken into recently? Might have been these dudes.

In Seattle, a collection of "human rights monitors" has the power to halt homeless camp sweeps if they don't follow protocol.

Here are the Russia hawks who could kill a Tillerson nomination. https://t.co/CaaE88qmUx pic.twitter.com/0VXIQIiXYZ

— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 13, 2016

And things get ever-so-much worse in Washington/NYC. Trump has now formally named Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State. Tillerson is hyper-cozy with Russia and a climate change skeptic who has no diplomatic experience. So pretty much exactly who you had to assume Trump would pick.

The bright side: It's not clear Tillerson can survive the confirmation process. Politico has this helpful primer on things that might trip him up.

Update, 7:41 am:

Remember how Rick Perry couldn't remember that the US Department of Energy existed, even though he apparently wanted to do away with it? Well, he's now maybe going to be head of the Department of Energy.



"Right now, we’re confident that there’s going to be some kind of snow or ice event..." Yep, brace yourselves. It's coming back.