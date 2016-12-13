Kanye West Meets with Trump; Twitter Says "...what...."

So anyway, Kanye West met with Donald Trump this morning... NBD! According to the master of lies, Donald Trump, they were just chatting "friend to friend"—though maybe Yeezy's recent endorsement of Trump right before his nervous breakdown had something to do with it. ANYWAY... WOW 2016. Here's what Twitter folk had to say about it.

I don't know what Kanye said to Trump today, but I just saw on @CNN that "Jesus Walks" is the new national anthem?

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 13, 2016

How long into the meeting before Trump realized Kanye wasn't Ben Carson?

— Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) December 13, 2016

“Grandpa, do you remember the Aleppo massacre of 2016?”



“Oh yeah, I think that was around same the time Trump met Kanye."

— Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) December 13, 2016

BREAKING: TRUMP APPOINTS KANYE AS SECRETARY OF SWEATERS WIT HOLES IN IT https://t.co/CKIVwj5cbf

— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) December 13, 2016

Can't wait to see Trump tweet after this. Met with Kanye West. Tremendous American artist! Shame Jay won't call him. Pick up the phone. Sad! https://t.co/cwGUt74VTi

— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) December 13, 2016