Screen_Shot_2016-12-13_at_9.29.14_AM.png

So anyway, Kanye West met with Donald Trump this morning... NBD! According to the master of lies, Donald Trump, they were just chatting "friend to friend"—though maybe Yeezy's recent endorsement of Trump right before his nervous breakdown had something to do with it. ANYWAY... WOW 2016. Here's what Twitter folk had to say about it.