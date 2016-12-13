From The Morning News digest...
The messages are circulating all over social media — and for good reason. The city is under heavy bombardment from Syrian President Bashar Assad and leaving unimaginable destruction and "streets are littered with carnage. The White Helmets, who are a volunteer rescue organization, say they can't give a body count anymore," reports NPR's Alice Fordham.
UNICEF says it has received reports of unaccompanied children trapped in a building in eastern Aleppo that is currently under fire, The Associated Press reports.
A spokesman for the U.N. human rights office says it has received reports of regime forces killing at least 82 civilians "on the spot" in east Aleppo, including women and children.
Jens Laerke, of the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, described a "complete meltdown of humanity" in Aleppo.
Turkey is in talks with Russia to end the violence. From The Guardian:
The Turkish foreign ministry said it was horrified and outraged by what it described as a massacre of civilians, in serious breach of international law.
“We’re seeing the most cruel form of savagery in Aleppo, and the regime and its supporters are responsible for this,” foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, adding that his country was was negotiating with Russia to implement a ceasefire. “The wounded are not being let out and people are dying of starvation,” he told a news conference in Ankara.
Meanwhile, the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said Moscow was fed up of calls from the US to halt the fighting. “We are tired of hearing this whining from our American colleagues in the current administration,” he told journalists. The US was urging Russia to halt military action while doing nothing to separate moderate rebels from “terrorists” in Aleppo, he added.