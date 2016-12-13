This Week's Style Events

Once again there are so many events coming up, I'm going to break them into two posts this week. Here are the fashion events happening during the week.

View our full fashion event calendar here.

Hello, Ladies!

Nationale will host Hello, Ladies!, an evening with clothing designers Holly Stalder, Kate Towers, and Nahanni Arntzen; jewelry designer Sea + Pattern; and mistletoe from florist Hilary Horvath. Also Skin By Ori will be offering lip sugar waxing, because I think all of us are experiencing some winter dryness right now. I would definitely brave the (possible) snow for this one.

Nationale, 3360 SE Division, Wednesday December 14, 6-8 pm

Blogger's Closet Party

Ever wish you could shop directly from a fashion blogger's closet? Well, now you can at Blogger's Closet Party, a shopping event hosted by fashion bloggers Lavenda's Closet and Chloe Wight in partnership with boutique Consign Couture. Shop new and gently used designer items for 50-80 percent off retail, with clothing ranging from XS-XL and shoes ranging from sizes 6-12. Bonus, 10 percent of the proceeds will go to Christmas for Kids a holiday organization that offers kids in need a chance to enjoy the holidays.

The Society Hotel, 203 NW 3rd, Thursday December 15, 5-9 pm

Bridge City Kid

If you happen to be the outdoorsy type, and you also happen to have children that accompany you on those outdoorsy adventures, a brand new store is opening that will be of interest. Bridge City Kid, a retailer in St. John's that offers unique and traditional brands exclusively in sizes for children, toddlers, and infants will open their brick and mortar location as well as their eCommerce site on Thursday. Bridge City Kid believes they will fill a gap encountered by active families that big box stores like REI don't often fill for options for children. They will also offer sustainable and local products from smaller manufacturers, and their mission is to donate 100% of profits to charity.

Bridge City Kid, 7372 N John, Opening Thursday December 15

Claire Green Jewelry Nicholas Wilson

Portland Bazaar is back for their fifth year with a ton of vendors that include Tanner Goods, Mazama, Bridge & Burn, Primecut, North of West, Claire Green, and more. Red Wing Heritage will also be among the vendors and will reveal their new Women’s Heritage line. The main event is free all weekend with food trucks from Bunk, Tastebud, and Boke Bowl, along with mulled wine from Union Wine Co. to help keep you full. In addition to the main event there will be a Meet the Makers Preview and Happy Hour, where $15 will get you in the door and a cocktail and snacks in your hands.

The North Warehouse, 723 N Tillamook, Friday December 16, 6-9 pm, $15, Saturday December 17th-Sunday December 18th, 10 am-5 pm, Free