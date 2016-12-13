Shitty Oklahoma Lawmakers Require Businesses to Post Dishonest Anti-Abortion Messages in Oklahoma Shitters

I'm old enough to remember when religious conservatives objected to women being harassed in public restrooms:

A new law in Oklahoma requires restaurants, hospitals, public schools, and other buildings to post signs with pro-life language in their restrooms. The law includes additional measures “for the purpose of achieving an abortion-free society.” Any business or other entity that is regulated by the State Department of Health will have to post the signs. The message on them is to say: There are many public and private agencies willing and able to help you carry your child to term and assist you and your child after your child is born, whether you choose to keep your child or to place him or her for adoption. The State of Oklahoma strongly urges you to contact them if you are pregnant. Causing perhaps more controversy than the message itself, is the fact that the businesses themselves will have to pay for it. State lawmakers didn’t approve government funding for it, and business owners are estimated to have to spend a total of $2.3 million to put the law into effect.

I'm also old enough to remember when Republicans objected to unfunded mandates and burdensome regulations on small business.

As for the "help" supposedly available to poor women and children in Oklahoma...

Nearly a quarter of Oklahoma children are living in poverty, a number that has not improved since the Great Recession, a new report on child development shows. In addition, 30 percent of the state’s children in Oklahoma have parents who lack secure employment, according to the report, which was released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that advocates for investing in early childhood.

And the same Oklahoma lawmakers who want every woman told "public and private agencies [are] willing and able to help" with pregnancy-related expenses? They blocked Medicaid expansion under Obamacare...

An estimated 127,000 Oklahomans could have health insurance today if Oklahoma expanded Medicaid under the ACA. Coverage improves access to care, financial security, and health; expansion would result in an estimated 15,000 more Oklahomans getting all needed care, 18,100 fewer Oklahomans struggling to pay medical bills, and 150 avoided deaths each year.

And what does the GOP in Oklahoma really think of parents struggling to care for their children?

The Oklahoma Republican Party is making the case against food stamps by comparing poor people to animals, reviving a stereotype that’s often deployed against Americans who rely on government benefits to feed their families. In a Facebook post published Monday night, the Oklahoma GOP suggested that the millions of Americans receiving food stamps this year should not be enrolled in the program because “the animals will grow dependent on handouts and will not learn to take care of themselves.”

This law is stupid and anti-choice conservatives in Oklahoma are a bunch of shitty, lying hypocrites. But on the bright side: there's gonna be a lot of really great pro-choice graffiti in bathrooms all over Oklahoma. It's gonna be epic and pics are gonna be all over Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. (Via JoeMyGod.)