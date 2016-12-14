Things to Do Tonight!

TYuS, Cassow, Jonny Cool

No musician has ever handled the phrase “these bitches, they love me” with the care and tenderness of Portland’s Tyus. The 20-year-old R&B singer released his debut full-length, Never Forget, in October on Warner Brothers. It’s packed with gossamer slow jams, the kind you’ll want to wrap yourself up in and live inside all winter long. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $13

A Good Cheer Holiday Show

Portland-based DIY upstart Good Cheer Records has had as great of a release track record as just about any label going, local or otherwise. If you missed out on catching their talented roster of bands around town, tonight's all ages holiday showcase presents the perfect opportunity to play catch up. Plus, you'll be helping a good cause, with proceeds from the show going to benefit Young Audiences of Oregon. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7 pm, Holocene, $7-10, all ages

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. This show will benefit Don't Shoot PDX, and features live music from Jessica Boudreaux, and stand-up from Whitney Streed, Dylan Jenkins, Jake Silberman, Jon Washington, and Brandon Lyons.

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10

It's a Tony Starlight Christmas!

If you like your holiday swinging with a dose of cocktails, check out It's a Tony Starlight Christmas, in which Portland's fave crooner is joined by a rat pack of talented singers to perform classic holiday hits (and comedy) in the style of Frank, Dino, Liza, Bing, and more. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8pm, The Tony Starlight Showroom, $25-69

Glass Animals, Hustle & Drone

An evening with the English rock, trip hop, and psychedelic pop band out of Oxford, currently touring in support of their new 2016 album, How To Be a Human Being.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $37, all ages

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!