Good Morning, News: Tragedy in Aleppo, Snowy Afternoon, and Remembering Sandy Hook

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! A face on a lover with a fire in his heart. A man under cover but you tore me apart. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Snow's on the way, people! And it could get up to three inches. But it probably won't strike until the evening commute, and there won't be as much ice as last week. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't PANIC!!!

Portland's first sleeping pod village for homeless people (in particular, women) might wind up in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood—that is, if Mayor Charlie Hales has his way. Our Dirk VanderHart has the story.

The Blazers trounce the Oklahoma City Thunder, by a whopping 114-95.

In absolutely heartbreaking and frustrating news, people in Aleppo are pleading for their lives as airstrikes resume today, and a cease-fire agreement to let the civilians leave the war-stricken city is being ignored.



“Save us, people. Save us, people, world, anyone who has even a bit of humanity,” said one doctor in a voice message from a besieged district. “We beg you, we beg you, the dead and wounded are in the streets and people’s homes have collapsed on top of them. Save us. Save us.”

US officials are claiming that 75 percent of ISIS fighters have been killed, which means that Obama has done most of Trump's job for him... though I'm sure the Trump supporting idiots won't see it that way.

So the Russian hack job of the DNC which helped sway the election in Trump's favor is unsurprisingly deeper than we thought, and our government response to the action was bungled according to the NYT:



An examination by The Times of the Russian operation — based on interviews with dozens of players targeted in the attack, intelligence officials who investigated it and Obama administration officials who deliberated over the best response — reveals a series of missed signals, slow responses and a continuing underestimation of the seriousness of the cyberattack.

Today we remember the 26 children & educators murdered at #SandyHook Elementary. We must work together to #EndGunViolence. #HonorWithAction pic.twitter.com/1vugFB4XYl — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) December 14, 2016

As you know Donald Trump canceled his press conference to discuss how he's going to deal with all those business-related conflicts of interest that could pose serious dangers to America—this article does a good job of explaining why.

Senator Marco Rubio is speaking out strongly against Trump's nomination of ex-ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for the Secretary of State job.

Trump has chosen former Dancing with the Stars contestant and oil proponent Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy.

Meanwhile the Department of Energy is refusing to hand over to Trump the names of employees and scientists who worked on climate change—because they know exactly what he will do with them.

While Ohio Governor John Kasich may have vetoed the anti-abortion "heartbeat bill," don't celebrate yet. He still signed a law that would ban abortions after 20 weeks—which activists say is unconstitutional.

Police in Bakersfield, California shot and killed an unarmed 73-year-old man for refusing to remove his hand from his pocket.

GM has released their competitive electric car to the public, which promises to run for more than 200 miles on a charge, and cost less than $40,000.

Uber employees have been caught using the company's technology to spy on customers, ex-girlfriends, and even celebrities like... Beyoncé?!? OH NO THEY DID NOT.

Alan Thicke, TV dad on the '80s show Growing Pains, has passed away at the age of 69 of a heart attack.

The UN has dropped Wonder Woman as their ambassador for gender equity after complaints from people who obviously do not understand Wonder Woman.

Okay folks, let's take a look at this WEATHER: A snowy afternoon awaits, but expect three days of sun in a row to follow.

And finally, move over, mannequin challenge! The infinitely more fun CHUCK E. CHEESE CHALLENGE is here!

