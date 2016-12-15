Things to Do Tonight!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

No, BB-8 isn't in this one. BUT WAIT! Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has a bunch of other stuff going for it—like the chance to see badass Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) lead a motley crew of insurgent Rebels as they steal the plans to the Death Star! With director Gareth Edwards promising an all-out war movie, Rogue One might be the first Star Wars prequel that people actually like. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser is a delightful imaginary best friend, so I was devastated when her show with fellow stand-up Sara Schaefer was canceled to soon by evil MTV. But there, there: Glaser is back in action with her own smart, funny show on Comedy Central, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and a set of Portland shows this week! At last! MEGAN BURBANK

Peacock Lane

SCARF UP, MOTHERFUCKERS! It's time to get your eggnog-loving ass to Peacock Lane, which starting TONIGHT will blaze and burn with SO MUCH GODDAMN CHRISTMAS CHEER that your eyes will shoot out jets of scalding-hot mulled wine! For over 80 years, the residents of Peacock Lane have gone bugfuck shitcrazy with Christmas lights—and my sources on the Lane are whispering that this year is gonna be a particularly mind-blowing orgasm of electric insanity! Will there be a hot cocoa booth? FUCKING OF COURSE THERE WILL BE, AND I'M GOING TO DRINK ALL OF IT. ERIK HENRIKSEN

From Coraline to Kubo: A History of LAIKA's Films

Mark Shapiro of the stop-motion animation studio walks audiences through the process of making their modern classics, from script to screen, with an opportunity to get right up close to the puppets used in the movies.

Rollick

Rollick Comedy has a new monthly showcase at the Beulahland! The inaugural lineup includes the hilariously relatable body- and sex-posi standup of Bri Pruett, and it’s a chance to get to know the Mercury’s new “Party Review” columnist Daniel Martin Austin. There will also be beer and pie. JENNI MOORE

Citizen Cope

Clarence Greenwood, AKA Citizen Cope, brings his blend of of blues, soul, folk, and rock to the Aladdin for the Portland stop on his solo acoustic tour.

Secret Drum Band, 1939 Ensemble, DoublePlusGood, DJ Derek Smith

Anything Lisa Schonberg touches is gold. More than just a great drummer, she uses drums as compositional tools that have made bands like Explode into Colors and Kickball great. Always in demand, she's drummed for Mirah, Tune-yards, Tara Jane O'Neil, the Need, and Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, just to name a few. But it's the rare Secret Drum Band performance that brings her into the spotlight. Composing with the space in mind, Schonberg brings together a surprise star-studded cast of five drummers and two noise/tone/sound makers to create an experience unlike any other. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

J Names

A collection of all the improv talent in Portland that begins with the letter J. Amazingly, there's a ton of it. With special guest Erin Jean O'Regan.

Coco Columbia, Sheers, Korgy & Bass

One of the most original soul-funk-electro albums you're likely to come across belongs to a local young music-school dropout under the brilliant moniker of Coco Columbia. On the surface, The Weight has all the gloss of Top 40 teen pop, complete with cameos by rappers like Soopah Eype and Fabian Rush. But under the covers is Pat Matheny-like guitar work and Columbia's own jazz drumming, making her satiny compositions sound very adult indeed. ROBERT HAM

Portland Rocks with Standing Rock

Dante's and PDX Benefit Alliance present a fundraiser for Standing Rock featuring a traditional native song and drum performances, a speech from Native Elder and peaceful protest organizer Hugh Ahmatook, and live music from Spirit Lake, Miller & Sasser, Lousy Bends, and Midlife Crisis.

