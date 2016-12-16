This Weekend's Style Events

Here are a few style events for this weekend, but I should say that due to weather some of them could possibly be postponed and/or canceled, so check the Facebook pages of the events before you go for current information. Here we go!

Agave Denim

If you have a snow ready vehicle and feel like trucking to the 'Couve, the annual Agave Winter Warehouse Sale is for you. Snag some serious deals on jeans, knitwear, sweaters jackets, and more for men and women, and this particular sale will feature XCVI, a contemporary, California-lifestyle women’s apparel brand. They will also bring back their Denim Exchange, where you bring in your gently used denim to donate and receive 10 percent off your purchase. Jeans will be donated to the Arc of Clark County and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Providence Academy, 400 E. Evergreen, Vancouver, WA, Friday December 16th-Saturday December 17th 9 am-5 pm, Sunday December 18th 10 am-4 pm

Bohemian Salt

Pop-Up Shop PDX will host their last event this weekend with vendors Bohemian Salt, Beach Bones Jewelry, Primitive, Forms, Wooly Beast, and more.

Modern Domestic, 1408 NE Alberta, Saturday December 17-Sunday December 18, 11 am-6 pm

Hello, Ladies!

Postponed from Wednesday due to Snowpocalpyse 2016, Nationale will host Hello, Ladies!, an evening with clothing designers Holly Stalder, Kate Towers, and Nahanni Arntzen; jewelry designer Sea + Pattern; and mistletoe from florist Hilary Horvath. Also Skin By Ori will be offering lip sugar waxing, because I think all of us are experiencing some winter dryness right now. More info here.

Nationale, 3360 SE Division, Sunday December 18, 1-3 pm

Jane's Vanity Kendra Barber

Jane’s Vanity will host their annual Holiday Soiree, where The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel will transform into “an oasis of calm and beauty in the midst of the chaos of the holiday season.” New holiday collections of lingerie, loungewear, and accessories will be sold surrounded by rugs from Christiane Millinger, arrangements from Spellbound Flowers, perfume from Imaginary Authors, and pieces from Elysium Jewelry. Cocktails, a DJ, and models wearing the aforementioned collections will also contribute to the ambiance of the event and “encourage guests to linger and enjoy themselves.” More info here.

The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sunday December 18th, 12- 7 pm

Also! Don't forget about The Portland Bazaar, which kicks off tonight and will go through the weekend. And be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.