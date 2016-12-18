Things to Do Tonight!

Rock for a Reason Holiday Toy Drive

The fourth annual Rock for a Reason Holiday Toy Drive gives you the opportunity to party down to with some of the city's best whiskey-soaked country, dusty Americana, and foot-stomping bluegrass acts, all while supporting a great cause. Just bring one new unwrapped toy and enjoy the show!

8 pm, Doug Fir, $10

Breakfast with Santa

The Crystal Ballroom's Breakfast with Santa lets you and your family skip the mall and department store lines, giving you the chance to relax and enjoy a buffet style breakfast and house roasted coffee while waiting for a turn with Santa.

8:30 am, 11 am, Crystal Ballroom, $13-18, all ages

Moon By You, Weeed, Reptaliens

With soul-skewed rock as their thrust, multi-instrumental quintet Moon By You matches the shimmer of their glittery outfits with an impressive cavalcade of sounds, like a Shangri-Las acid trip or a time-travel to a free Jefferson Airplane gig in Golden Gate Park, replete with onstage dancers and the unassuming energy from frontwoman Sarah Kue. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Mic Capes, Brown Alice, Ellis Pink, DJ Fritzwa

Any chance you get to see Mic Capes perform for free, YOU GO. It’s become pretty clear he’s going places, so you may as well enjoy him live while he’s cheap. For the lucky souls who do show up, you’re gonna hear these “Razor Tongue” bars loud and clear. JENNI MOORE

8:30 pm, Holocene, free

It's a Tony Starlight Christmas!

If you like your holiday swinging with a dose of cocktails, check out It's a Tony Starlight Christmas, in which Portland's fave crooner is joined by a rat pack of talented singers to perform classic holiday hits (and comedy) in the style of Frank, Dino, Liza, Bing, and more. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

6 pm, The Tony Starlight Showroom, $25-69

Posada Milagro

A combination of Christmas play, holiday market, and activity center, featuring folkloric dances, storytelling and crafting for children, pinatas and traditional foods, and much more.

1 pm, Miracle Theatre, free, all ages

Peacock Lane

SCARF UP, MOTHERFUCKERS! It's time to get your eggnog-loving ass to Peacock Lane, which starting TONIGHT will blaze and burn with SO MUCH GODDAMN CHRISTMAS CHEER that your eyes will shoot out jets of scalding-hot mulled wine! For over 80 years, the residents of Peacock Lane have gone bugfuck shitcrazy with Christmas lights—and my sources on the Lane are whispering that this year is gonna be a particularly mind-blowing orgasm of electric insanity! Will there be a hot cocoa booth? FUCKING OF COURSE THERE WILL BE, AND I'M GOING TO DRINK ALL OF IT. ERIK HENRIKSEN

6 pm, Peacock Lane, free, all ages

