Live scenes while #Russia-n ambassador to Turkey shooted by gunman. #Karlov #Syria #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/b3eHecSQvk
— Jon Carvalho (@Jonjoncar) December 19, 2016
The Russian ambassador to Ankara has been killed in a gun attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital, Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed. Reports suggested the gunman was a Turkish riot police officer. Andrei Karlov was attending the opening of an exhibit at a contemporary arts centre when he was attacked on Monday evening. He was several minutes into a speech at the exhibit when a man shouted “Allahu Akbar” and fired at least eight shots, video of the attack showed. After firing at the ambassador, the man, dressed in a suit and tie, shouted in Turkish: “Don’t forget Aleppo. Don’t forget Syria. Unless our towns are secure, you won’t enjoy security. Only death can take me from here. Everyone who is involved in this suffering will pay a price.”
Murdoch-owned paper praises gunman's style....
Russian ambassador shot by a smartly dressed man in a suit and tie https://t.co/29ieLQ7RKd pic.twitter.com/kGlLG7aHHQ— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 19, 2016
Turkey is a member of NATO. Russia is trying to destroy NATO. Donald Trump has undermined NATO. So, yeah, this other headline in the Daily Mail is worrying. Remember, kids: a splashy assassination and the overreaction of great/great-ish/wannabe-great powers is one way world wars get started.