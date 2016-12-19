The Guardian:

The Russian ambassador to Ankara has been killed in a gun attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital, Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed. Reports suggested the gunman was a Turkish riot police officer. Andrei Karlov was attending the opening of an exhibit at a contemporary arts centre when he was attacked on Monday evening. He was several minutes into a speech at the exhibit when a man shouted “Allahu Akbar” and fired at least eight shots, video of the attack showed. After firing at the ambassador, the man, dressed in a suit and tie, shouted in Turkish: “Don’t forget Aleppo. Don’t forget Syria. Unless our towns are secure, you won’t enjoy security. Only death can take me from here. Everyone who is involved in this suffering will pay a price.”