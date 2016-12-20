Things to Do Tonight!

Aesop Rock, Rob Sonic, DJ Zone, Homeboy Sandman

Ian Bavitz, more popularly known by his rap moniker Aesop Rock, might just be one of the best white dude rappers around. Armed with his characteristically deep-pocket vocabulary and a new sense of vulnerability, his latest effort, The Impossible Kid, touches on the realities of living with anxiety and depression. JENNA FLETCHER

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-23

Peter Ames Carlin's Homeward Bound: An All-Star Tribute To Paul Simon

Homeward Bound, Peter Ames Carlin’s just-published biography of Paul Simon, uncovers the many avenues and alleyways traveled by the famed New York songwriter, from his early doo-wop-informed 45s to his stab at Greenwich Village folk with childhood pal Artie Garfunkel, from his Grammy-winning explorations of American popular music genres to his global escapades across Africa and South America. Tonight Carlin has gathered an impressive crew of Portland talent—including Luz Elena Mendoza (Y La Bamba), Rebecca Gates (the Spinanes), Casey Neill, Jim Brunberg, and many more—to perform Simon’s well-loved songs as he regales us with tales from his fascinating and thoroughly researched book. Carlin’s done this before with his volumes on Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, and they’ve always been a blast. Tonight won’t be an exception. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $8-10

Grindhouse Film Festival: Silent Night, Deadly Night

It’s time for my favorite Christmas event: the Hollywood’s annual screening of the 1984 grindhouse flick Silent Night, Deadly Night. Much like admiring holiday decorations, watching Santa brutally murder people with an ax gets the holiday juices flowing. Who doesn't love an antisocial St. Nick who’s hell-bent on mayhem? Nawww-teeeee! COURTNEY FERGUSON

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Reading the Bible with Dan

Dan Webber and a slew of his funny friends bring his bible-reading podcast to life, with Ben Harkins, Wendy Weiss, Don Frost, Shane Torres, Whitney Streed, Caitlin Weierhauser and many more helping tell the story of Moses and the Burning Bush.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

The hit dance competition television series heads out on the road, bringing some of the most talented dances in the business to Portland to perform live on stage at the Schnitz.

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-79.50

Christmas at the Old Church

Michael Allen Harrison's annual holiday jubilee, featuring contributions from notable Portland artists and personalities coming together to bring Christmas to musical life.

7:30 pm, The Old Church, $22.50-49.50

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!