Portland's Publication Studio is Closing

We're losing an independent publisher at a time when we need them more than ever. patpitchaya / iStock

Just shy of its eighth birthday, Portland's Publication Studio is closing up shop. "This is a bittersweet decision but one that we're forced to make due to financial reasons involving the rising, untenable cost of running a tiny business in a Portland, Oregon economy that no longer has room for us," wrote the studio's proprietresses, Patricia No and Antonia Pinter, via email. "We're reaching out to let you know of this news and to thank you for supporting us through all these years. PS Portland was run by two women and we are grateful to have been able to do the best work that we love most for so long. Every heart superlative you can think of, that's how we feel."

Publication Studio printed hundreds of beautiful books during its run, and hosted a consistently well-curated Publication Fair. There's one more of those coming up tomorrow at the Cleaners at Ace Hotel, and I recommend going. It's usually a good mix of local presses of all sizes and genres, and some nationally known outlets, but nothing boring.

Over the weekend, the space hosted a sort of tag sale to help cover the costs of shutting down. "We know this sounds like a very sad, unfortunate way to support us, but we have outstanding debts that we need to pay," the organizers wrote in the same email, citing an example of outstanding payments on a printing contract. PS is still taking donations, and will "send you something that fits in one of our remaining PS envelopes as a thank you."

You can also buy one of their books.

It's always very sad to see a small publishing venture close down, especially one like Publication Studio, which produced high-quality work and interesting titles, and it's especially sad in a political climate that all but demands we stay engaged with local art and publishing. I have nothing snarky to say about it. I hope they meet their goals.