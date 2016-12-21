Things to Do Tonight!

Re-run Theater: Holiday Special Double Feature

The Hollywood celebrates not only the Christmas season, but five years of bringing the absolute best—and the cringiest—of television history to the big screen via Re-run Theater. As an example of the best: A Black Adder Christmas Carol. As an example—nay, the example—of the cringe: The Star Wars Holiday Special. With vintage commercials during the ad breaks, as well as opportunities to win prizes, including the debut of Re-run Theater T-shirts!

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Shane Torres

When former Portlander Shane Torres takes a break from his quasi-glamorous life in New York to come back to town for a comedy set, you should absolutely go. He’s a goofy, tragicomic, self-effacing performer and one of the few comedians I’ve seen who can make me laugh about the depressing concept of emotional debt. MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10-25

Holiday Movie Extravaganza!

With the holidays looming, you'll have plenty of chances to socialize in the next few days. Like, too many chances. Thank fucking god, then, that the holidays are also an excellent time to sit quietly in dark rooms. Movie-wise, there are a few must-sees: There's the universally beloved musical La La Land, starring the universally beloved Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, or there's Jackie, which has Natalie Portman earning crazy-good reviews for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy, or there's Passengers, the new new sci-fi romance in which Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt make out in zero-g. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

The Santaland Diaries

Darius Pierce reprises his role as the elf at the center of Christmas madness in David Sedaris' modern holiday tradition.

7:30 pm, Ellyn Bye Studio at the Armory, $25

The Blind Shake, Paul Cary, Fire Nuns

The Blind Shake's live shows are no bullshit and full of might and fury. Expect the unexpected.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

J-Fell Presents Holiday Party

J-Fell Presents brings some of their top notch tribute talent to the Doug Fir for a free holiday showcase featuring acoustic sets from Petty Fever (Tom Petty), Appetite for Deception (GnR), Ramble On (Led Zeppelin), Shoot to Thrill (ACDC), Dancehall Days, Motorbreath (Metallica), Porta-Party, and Plush (Stone Temple Pilots).

7 pm, Doug Fir, free

Sleeping Beauties, The Knast, Verner Pantons, Whorehound

While poetic in its disgusting flourishes, the nihilism of frontman Hart Gledhill and Sleeping Beauties is no put-on. Their self-titled debut is a bleary-eyed, teeth-grinding, drug-fueled document of sleepless nights and wasted days from the dish pit to the grease pit, the flophouse to the gutter. It's a political screed from the stepped on and the stepped over, the vital punk record America needs to hear but won't be able to stomach. ANDREW R TONRY

9 pm, Dante's, $3

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!