Cheer The Fuck Up: An OK Chorale Holiday Pop Songs Sing-Along

It’s only three days until C-day, and you’re already sick of all the usual Christmas tunes. Tonight, Portland’s OK Chorale will chase those twinkly silver-bell songs out of your head with “Cheer the F**K Up!,” an evening of singing along to music you actually like, such as Prince, Joni Mitchell, and the Pogues. Have a drink or three, and take those long-suffering vocal cords out for a night on the town. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Mississippi Studios, $18-20

ISSA, Will Jordan, Yung Mil

Earlier this year at the Wonder, I was impatiently awaiting the start of a Ginuwine concert, when Tacoma-based singer/producer Will Jordan graced the stage as an opener, and successfully flabbergasted an audience of already-frisky twenty- and thirtysomething women. His production portfolio includes credits for Jason Derulo, and “Fly” by Nicki Minaj featuring Rihanna. (Also, DO check out his take on MJ’s “Human Nature.”) Along with TYuS, Blossom, and headliner I$$A, I’m all for this new wave of R&B, Island jams, and danceable beats coming out of the PNW. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Paris Theatre, $20

Erotic City

If you’re interested in cramming in one last bit of sexy musical fun before the year ends, go with the always reliable Erotic City—one of the world’s finest Prince tribute bands (hailing right here from Portland)! Julian Stefoni plays the late, great purple one with tons of smokin’ hot vigor as he and the band power through all your fave Prince classics. Don’t let 2016 end without paying tribute where tribute is due! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Lola's Room, $10

Queer Horror for the Holidays

The bimonthly series, hosted by Carla Rossi, gets dressed up in its Christmas finest, which in Carla's case means transforming this holly jolly holiday into a freaky, fucked-up nightmare full of gruesome short films and live performances from adventurous Portland artists.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze

Part of the Broadway Across America program, Cirque Dreams: Holidaze is the holiday-themed follow up to Broadway's hit Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy and Cirque Dreams: Illumination. This production promises amazing costumes, bright bright lights, and apparently a set that changes shape and form many times over throughout the show. A one word descriptor would most likely be 'trippy'.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $25-70

Zach Bryson's Honky Tonk Holiday Party & Record Swap

Bryson's songs show what happens when honky tonk hillbillies get the blues, but tonight he'll be adding some extra holiday cheer into the mix.

9 pm, The Spare Room, free

We Take Holocene: Benefit for Haiti

Portland's hip-hop community comes together to help raise money for Doctors Without Borders, supporting the vital work they do for people in Haiti. Featuring performances from ROBy, Dead Phone Dummiez, RC Spitta, Swiggle Mandela, and more.

7 pm, Holocene, $10

Sweeping Exits, Talklow, Hard Sulks

When regular, quiet, inward-focused sulking just won't do, you get this pop-punk five-piece, who turn that shit up way past 11.

9 pm, Valentine's

