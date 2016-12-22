Watch and Marvel at the Teamwork Behind an SNL Set Change

Is it possible for Americans to ever again truly work together? Well, anything is possible, as you'll see from this unusually exciting behind-the-scenes sneaky peek of an SNL set change in action. I suppose I just always figured that SNL was performed on a revolving stage... but as you can see from this cold opening from last weekend's episode, those huge set changes are accomplished by a team of super coordinated tech professionals. NICE TEAMWORK, PEOPLE! (And note to self: Never sit in the front row of an SNL taping.)