Top Five Christmas Songs: Jenni Moore’s List

While I’m not a Christian Christmas-celebrator by any means (I’m just here for the Pagan rituals, retail therapy, and peanut butter blossoms), I have always been obsessed with the holiday and those 30 days when it’s acceptable to listen to Christmas music. Chosen by repeatability, sing-alongability and relevancy, here are my top five Christmas songs in no particular order.

Mariah Carey—“Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child”

While “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is obviously amazing, I’ve heard it so many times now that it’s kind of lost its effect. (I SAID KIND OF.) Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas holds many gems, and this joyous black gospel song is one of the biggest. As soon as it comes on, and I hear those organs? It takes every bit of strength to not stand up at my desk, start swaying side to side, and clap as I shout-sing "facts" about Jesus and the circumstances of his birth: “Son of Mary! Lamb of God! Heavenly Child!” The song is a pure and joyous celebration of the holy child’s virgin birth, but also (mostly) the holy spirit that lived on Mariah Carey’s vocal chords in 1994. Carey’s is the best known version of the song; she really brings it home with those key changes, and it gets lit during an uptempo breakdown at the end.





Leslie Odom Jr.—“Winter Song”

Leslie Odom Jr.’s rendition of Sara Bareilles’ and Ingrid Michaelson’s somber “Winter Song” is significantly more epic and triumphant than the original. Replace the original’s mousy “bum bum bums” at the lead-in with some simple piano keys, and add Odom Jr.’s clear, hearty tones plus heavy drum dramatics. In addition to the gorgeous arrangement, I really enjoy that this song’s not even about Christmas, but just the wintertime in general! As someone who sometimes struggles to feel hopeful and cheery amid seasonal depression, this recording gives me comfort. “This is my winter song/December never felt so wrong.” It’s a moody track that questions whether growth is possible in a time when things seem so desolate, cold, and dark: “Is love alive?”





CeeLo Green—“Please Come Home for Christmas”

Originally performed in 1960 by blues singer and pianist Charles Brown, “Please Come Home for Christmas” is one of the many Christmas songs that’s been covered way too many times, but it still remains one of my favorites. And I love the version from CeeLo’s Magic Moment. I’d like to avoid sounding like an American Idol judge, but CeeLo really makes the song his own. He sings the fuck out of it, letting out plenty of extra hums, runs, adlibbed “ooohs” in falsetto, and wailing when necessary—the kind of unconfined soul singing that this song was meant for.





Justin Bieber—“Mistletoe”

My how time flies: Bieber’s second studio album Under the Mistletoe came out five whole years ago, when he was just 17. (Stop hating. You know you love the sound of JB’s freshly deepened voice as he sings songs about being smitten during Christmastime with featured artists like Usher, Mariah Carey and Boys II Men.) The entire album is truthfully quite good, a compilation of six original pop- and R&B-inspired lovesongs, and a few odes to greats like Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. But the adorable single “Mistletoe” is perhaps my favorite. Over a guitar playing a reggae upbeat, Justin sings about all the Christmasy activities and family time he’s missing out on because he’d genuinely rather be “Under the mistletoe with you/Shorty with you,” aka kissing some girl who looks similar to Selena Gomez.





Donny Hathaway—“This Christmas”

This song has been covered—and covered well—so many fucking times. But in my opinion, nothing beats Donny Hathaway’s original recording of “This Christmas” from 1971. I’m convinced Hathaway’s simple, smooth and soulful vocals will never be outdone. The song speaks for itself, and is perfect as is.

