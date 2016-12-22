The 34 Moments in Film & TV That Helped Us Survive 2016

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis in Black Mirror’s “San Junipero.” LAURIE SPARHAM/NETFLIX

• The moment when, in Black Mirror's "San Junipero," "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" plays and Yorkie rounds the bend in her little red convertible and Kelly comes out to greet her and you realize that in this horrible Trumpian universe, good things can happen and love can live. And then you weep tears of relief and joy.

• At Northwest Film Forum, the producer Jennifer Roth explains why she was awarded the prestigious Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and had it pinned on her by the French ambassador to the UAE. We asked, "Do you have it on you?" "No," Roth said, "I wanted to bring it to the party, but it kind of hurts to wear it."

• The scene in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where a dead Star Destroyer is slammed into an active one, and both crash toward a planet's force field.

• Sidney Lumet describing in the documentary By Sidney Lumet a gang rape he witnessed while on a Calcutta train.

• The awesome destruction of Jedha in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

• The awesome destruction of a car by Beyoncé in Lemonade.

• The opening 12 minutes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

• The first and brutal oyster-factory scene in Kazuhiro Soda's long but rewarding documentary The Oyster Factory.

• Every fucking minute of Mauro Herce's slow and gorgeous documentary Slow Dead Ahead.

• In A Bigger Splash, Tilda Swinton plays a rock star (PJ Harvey x Patti Smith ÷ 1973-era Bowie) and Ralph Fiennes her debauched, impossible, charismatic former lover/producer. While telling stories about working with the Rolling Stones (on Voodoo Lounge, so you sense he's a bit past it), he finds the vinyl of Emotional Rescue, plays the title track, and begins dancing in this headlong, spastic effort to keep the party going—any party will do. And when his cohort won't oblige, he takes his solo dance party out onto the terrace of this gorgeous European villa, drenched in late morning sun, dripping with sexual possibility.

• Of all the movies we watched in 2016, Barry Jenkins's Moonlight was by far the most original. There has never been a film like this: the love story of two black gay men who first met and fell in love as boys, had their first sexual encounter as teens, and, after being separated for a decade, reuniting as grown men. One of the lovers, the film's main character, Chiron, becomes a standard issue street hustla.

• That moment in O.J.: Made in America when The Juice is being interviewed in the locker room after breaking some rushing record. He is surrounded by his teammates. He names each one. It's not possible to be happier than that.

• Michael Shannon's next-level brilliant performances in two very bad films, Elvis & Nixon and Nocturnal Animals. The latter would have a pretty good claim to being the worst film ever made were it not for Shannon's insane small-town sheriff, who is clearly in a whole other movie (the one you would rather be watching). In the former, the absence of a resemblance to Elvis Presley makes him seem like an Elvis impersonator who has gone over the edge into thinking he's the genuine article, which lends his every word and move a kind of derangement that is thrilling to see.

• That moment in O.J.: Made in America when we learn the father of The Juice is gay.

• That moment in The People v. O.J. Simpson when Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer) first utters the immortal word "Juice."

• Watching people watch Terrence Malick's Voyage of Time at the Pacific Science Center PACCAR IMAX Theater.

• That brief, lovely moment between everyone getting super excited about Stranger Things and everyone actually finishing it and realizing it was only okay.

• The lesbian time-travel episode of Black Mirror season three.

• Watching Weiner after the FBI used Anthony Weiner's addiction to sexting to destroy Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

• Clyde Petersen finally premiering his feature film Torrey Pines after many years of work.

• The pleasure of watching Steven Schardt's short film on VR is hard to describe. It felt very new, very exciting. You felt like you were watching the future.

• The performance of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the liar, thief, horndog, and unreliable narrator of Fleabag, a show she also created and wrote.

• The ending of the underappreciated, feminist examination of Wall Street, Equity.

• Laurie Metcalf's monologue about the sexual tension between her and her father-in-law in Horace and Pete. If there has ever been a more startling performance on TV, please inform The Stranger immediately because we need to see it.

• Watching how offering a cigarette has become a kind of cheap (and indeed automatic) bribe for low-income Chinese in the movie Old Stone.

• That erotic moment in The Handmaiden: It has a countess in a bathtub and a thief with a finger in the countess's mouth (we will not explain how they got into this position). Steam is rising from the tub's hot water, the countess's skin and nipples are red with heat, and the thief's finger is probing the teeth at the back of her open mouth. This is an eroticism not of gas or glow but contact. As the film progresses, the contacts become more and more direct.

• A contemplative Amanda Knox on a ferry approaching Seattle in her Netflix doc Amanda Knox. What is she really thinking about? What is on her mind. Gray clouds are low in the sky.

• The slow public unraveling of the veracity of Making a Murderer after everyone (who had apparently never seen a documentary before) would NOT shut up about how brilliant it was.

• The raw and deeply troubling sex scene that happens in a Vancouver, BC, alley in The Tree Inside.

• The dark joy of hate-watching Cameron Crowe's Roadies, Martin Scorsese's Vinyl, and all other TV shows that struggled manfully to mis-depict the rock 'n' roll lifestyle.

• The cow getting its nails clipped in the documentary Milk Men.

• The realistic grit and dirt in the Civil War–era film Men Go to Battle, which was made on a microbudget.

• Christopher Doyle's magical, startling, darkling cinematography in Ruined Heart: Another Lovestory Between a Criminal & a Whore.

• The virtual reality Luminous Analemma installation at the Giant Steps exhibition—it involved floating around the moon.