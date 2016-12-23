The Mercury's Most Read Stories of 2016

As if you wanted to relive this year, here are the top 10 most read stories from our site.

DOUG BROWN

1. TRUMP PROTESTS: Cops Helped A Massive Anti-Trump Protest Shut Down I-5 on Wednesday

2. CLEAN UP AFTER TRUMP PROTESTS: Portland Activists Have Raised More than $32,000 to Pay For Thursday Night's Vandalism

3. SEXY Y'ALL QAEDA FANFIC: Decemberists Frontman Colin Meloy Tweeted Erotic Fanfiction About the Militia Standoff and It's Awesome

4. HATE CRIMES: A Black Teen Was Run Down in Gresham

5. SNOW: Snowpocalypse Now! Portland Practically Shut Down by Snow

6. FUCK TRUMP: No, I Will Not Give Trump a Chance

GOOGLE

7. AIR QUALITY: State Finds Alarmingly High Arsenic, Cadmium Levels Near Two SE Portland Schools

8. HOUSING MARKET: If You're Thinking About Buying a Home in Portland, DO NOT BUY A HOME IN PORTLAND

9. OUR MAY ENDORSEMENT GUIDE: Shake Up the City

COURTESY CRAIGSLIST

10. UNAFFORDABLE HOUSING: Move Over, Burnside 26! The New Apartment Building You'll Love to Hate is the YARD

These links don't include our calendar pages which were SUPER HOT and will continue to update you on all the events in Portland in 2017! Check them out!

