Don't Miss Rachel Maddow's Wildly Interesting Interview with Kellyanne Conway

Last night Rachel Maddow somehow convinced Trump's former campaign manager and now counselor Kellyanne Conway to come on her show—and for that, I give Kellyanne props. It takes some real chutzpah to go up against the insanely well-researched brain of Maddow... kind of like a junior welterweight going up against Muhammad Ali. And what an interesting interview it was! Maddow hammered Conway on a number of issues, including Trump's treatment of the press. In particular she brings up how the president-elect very clearly lied about ABC reporter Martha Raddatz at his rallies, claiming she "cried" the night he was elected. Conway does her best (unsuccessfully) to squirm out of that one. Maddow then brings up the Gawker case, and asks if suing press organizations into non-existence is going to be the norm for the Trump administration. Conway doesn't exactly say "yes"... but makes it clear that Trump isn't going to put up with "lies against him." So I suppose that means he's giving the go-ahead for Martha Raddatz to sue Trump for his lies, yes?

Watch this interview, it's fascinating.

And you can watch the interview in full, here.