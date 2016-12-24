We wrote a lot of stories this year. Most of them were flipping awesome, but some of them were even better than that. Here are the staff-favorite stories from the Portland Mercury in 2016.

From December:

Hilliard and Johnny Cash.
Hilliard and Johnny Cash. PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE OREGONIAN

The Original Portland Challenger: The Life of William A. Hilliard, Portland’s Pioneering Black Newspaperman by Santi Elijah Holley

1481231677-toruk.jpg

We Got High and Went to Cirque du Soleil's Avatar Ballet by Erik Henriksen and Ned Lannamann

From November:

1478674874-img_2096_1024.jpg

The Portland Mercury’s Live Updates from the 2016 Election! by Erik Henriksen and the Mercury Election Strike Force

We Can't Go On. We'll Go On: When You Feel Despair Coming On, Remember That You Live in Oregon by Megan Burbank

gilmore-girls-ciara.jpg

Meet Me in Stars Hollow: My Mom, Gilmore Girls, and Me by Ciara Dolan

From September:
kelseywroten.jpg
KELSEY WROTEN

A Guide to Portland Places You Should Never Go: (While I'm There) by Erik Henriksen

michelabuttignol-0.jpg
MICHELA BUTTIGNOL

“His Word Against Mine”: Stories of Sexual Assault From the Portland Music Community by Ciara Dolan and Doug Brown

From October:
film-phantasmangusscrimm.jpg
PHANTASM Angus Scrimm, Phantasm’s “The Tall Man.”

Angus Scrimm: The Antithesis of a Horror Monster: Remembering the Man Behind Phantasm by Edmund Stone

From August:
levihastings.jpg
LEVI HASTINGS

A Black Teen Was Run Down in Gresham: His Killer Is in a Notorious Oregon White Supremacist Prison Gang by Doug Brown

istock_21133623_large.jpg

Out of Pocket: Portland’s Last Pay Phones
Coin-Operated Telephones Are Hard to Find—But They Can Still Be Necessary by Ned Lannamann

From June:
img_1954.jpg

Should Portland Have a Safe Drug Injection Site?: As the Heroin Epidemic Grows Worse, People Are Finally Talking About It by Dirk VanderHart

accessories-katieturner.jpg
KATIE TURNER

The World's Most Indispensable Food Accessories: If You're Not Using These Remarkable Inventions, You're Eating Incorrectly and Might Choke and Will Probably Die by Ned Lannamann

book-3.jpg

The Gweat Gwyneth Paltrow Wrecipe Test: Is It Really All Easy? IS ANYTHING? by Megan Burbank

film-goldblumerik.jpg

The Jeff Goldblum Issue

From April:
mag.jpg

Battle of the Super-Foods: Marvel vs. DC in a Battle of Retro Superhero Cookbooks by Erik Henriksen

1461870351-music-beyoncelemon.jpg

Record Review: Lemonade, Beyoncé by Jeni Moore

From March:
MINH TRAN
The Portland Dive Bar Preservation Society: Thirteen of the City's Finest Places to Drink, or Just Plain Exist by Ned Lannamann

1454612028-screen_shot_2016-02-01_at_5.02.53_pm.png

Our coverage of Bullseye Glass by Daniel Forbes and Dirk VanderHart

jeb.jpg

The Mercury's Guide to 2016's Presidential Merch!: 2016's Presidential Candidates Aren't Just Selling Themselves. They're Also Selling a Bunch of Tacky Crap! by Erik Henriksen

From February:
1455241251-valentines.jpg

Hey Patriots! Get Your "Oregon Standoff Valentines!"