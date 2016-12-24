We wrote a lot of stories this year. Most of them were flipping awesome, but some of them were even better than that. Here are the staff-favorite stories from the Portland Mercury in 2016.
From December:
The Original Portland Challenger: The Life of William A. Hilliard, Portland’s Pioneering Black Newspaperman by Santi Elijah Holley
We Got High and Went to Cirque du Soleil's Avatar Ballet by Erik Henriksen and Ned Lannamann
From November:
The Portland Mercury’s Live Updates from the 2016 Election! by Erik Henriksen and the Mercury Election Strike Force
We Can't Go On. We'll Go On: When You Feel Despair Coming On, Remember That You Live in Oregon by Megan Burbank
Meet Me in Stars Hollow: My Mom, Gilmore Girls, and Me by Ciara Dolan
From September:
A Guide to Portland Places You Should Never Go: (While I'm There) by Erik Henriksen
“His Word Against Mine”: Stories of Sexual Assault From the Portland Music Community by Ciara Dolan and Doug Brown
From October:
Angus Scrimm: The Antithesis of a Horror Monster: Remembering the Man Behind Phantasm by Edmund Stone
From August:
A Black Teen Was Run Down in Gresham: His Killer Is in a Notorious Oregon White Supremacist Prison Gang by Doug Brown
Out of Pocket: Portland’s Last Pay Phones
Coin-Operated Telephones Are Hard to Find—But They Can Still Be Necessary by Ned Lannamann
From June:
Should Portland Have a Safe Drug Injection Site?: As the Heroin Epidemic Grows Worse, People Are Finally Talking About It by Dirk VanderHart
The World's Most Indispensable Food Accessories: If You're Not Using These Remarkable Inventions, You're Eating Incorrectly and Might Choke and Will Probably Die by Ned Lannamann
The Gweat Gwyneth Paltrow Wrecipe Test: Is It Really All Easy? IS ANYTHING? by Megan Burbank
From April:
Battle of the Super-Foods: Marvel vs. DC in a Battle of Retro Superhero Cookbooks by Erik Henriksen
Record Review: Lemonade, Beyoncé by Jeni Moore
From March:
The Portland Dive Bar Preservation Society: Thirteen of the City's Finest Places to Drink, or Just Plain Exist by Ned Lannamann
Our coverage of Bullseye Glass by Daniel Forbes and Dirk VanderHart
The Mercury's Guide to 2016's Presidential Merch!: 2016's Presidential Candidates Aren't Just Selling Themselves. They're Also Selling a Bunch of Tacky Crap! by Erik Henriksen
From February: