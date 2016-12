The Only Christmas Medley You'll Ever Need (or Want)

Behold this clip from the 1976 Sonny and Cher Christmas Special, featuring the following:

• Sonny and Cher (at that time, divorced)

• Bernadette Peters

• Captain Kangaroo (!)

• Shields and Yarnell (trigger warning alert: mimes)

• Poor little awkward Chastity Bono

• And the moment starting at 2:05 which makes it allllll worth it.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, EVERYBODY!