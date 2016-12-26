Good Morning, News: RIP George Michael, Good News for Planned Parenthood, and SHAME ON YOU, BANDIT THE PUG!

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN!If I could fall into the sky, do you think time would pass me by? 'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles, if I could just see you, tonight. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

It was a rough Christmas for the Blazers who got beat 110-90 by the Spurs. Check out recap here!

An Oregon State Trooper was shot and suffered severe injuries in a shootout near Sherwood. Two others are dead, including the suspect.

Perhaps the most shocking news of the Christmas weekend? Pop singer George Michael of Wham! died of heart failure at the age of 53.

George Michael: Master craftsman of pop https://t.co/pT2006G68Q

— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 26, 2016

A Russian military plane carrying 92 (including the Red Army Choir) crashed—but so far terrorism is not thought to be the cause.

Some good news! Progressive groups like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have received record-breaking donations this holiday season.

Donald Trump is shutting down his "charitable" Trump Foundation that's currently under investigation, claiming he doesn't want to foster any ideas of a "conflict of interest."

The co-chair of Trump's NYC presidential campaign is denying that he said super racist things about Michelle Obama. (Clarification: He's not denying he said them, he's just denying it was super racist. To clarify further, it was super-duper racist.)

The country's largest police union is asking Amazon to stop selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts, and follow chickenshit Walmart who has already caved in.

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher is reportedly in stable condition after a scary cardiac arrest incident aboard a plane.

Now let's look at the WEATHER in the sky: Mostly sunny today with a high of 43, but expect evening rains.

And finally, we all know you experience exactly ZERO shame—even though you should be VERY ashamed indeed. At least HALF as ashamed as Bandit the Pug. Shame on you, Bandit. SHAME.

