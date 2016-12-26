Keep Your Head Hanging, Blazers Lose 95-91...

We can all sit here jawing on and on about how the Trail Blazers have looked for the last five games and how to solve it until our heads explode, but there’s really no use getting all bent out of shape about it. Slumps happen. Whether your doing your theorizing from a bar stool, or tweeting and posting rants to the masses, you and your buddies’ two cents can’t buy a win for the Blazers. Every last player on the home team’s roster is well aware there’s a massive chink in their armor and it’s up to them to figure out how to mend it. And while doing that, they need to find their opponent’s weaknesses as well. That’s not an easy task for a team who’s spirits are as tarnished as the Blazers’ right now.

The good thing about last night’s game against the Toronto Raptors was Damian Lillard was listed as inactive because of a left ankle injury he sustained in Friday night’s game against the Spurs. Now before you go back and reread what I just wrote, or start branding me as some kind of sadist, think about what Dame’s absence will do for the Blazers. Without their fearless leader on the court, the Blazers were going to be forced to change their game completely. They were going to have to establish a whole new attack offensively. If the Blazers need anything right now, it’s a new angle. Besides, Dame was out last year for a spell too. According to Blazers’ announcer Kevin Calabro, the team went four and two during that period. The Blazers even dealt defeat to future league champions Cleveland Cavaliers during that time. We’re a lot deeper than we’ve been in years past. Plus, before the game started Evan Turner lost his boot, and was put back on the active list. We weren’t gonna be as hobbled as we could’ve been.

Like the Spurs on Friday, the Blazers were again facing another top tier team. The Raptors are sitting comfortably in the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a cool 22-7 record. So while the Blazers’ efforts were valiant last night, they were again outmatched by a team that hasn’t made a habit of losing games.

Throughout the whole game the Blazers played as a team. With Dame out of the picture, Turner, CJ McCollum, and Shabazz Napier worked the ball in well. Greed was not a factor on offense. That’s not to say that Dame is a total ball hog when he’s out there, but sometimes he definitely has control issues and feels like he’s gotta get it all done himself. The Blazers confidently moved the ball on the offensive side until they found the right time to strike. Occasionally they’d rush it and turn the ball over, but they didn’t ever look too lost or out of control.

With the Raptors currently being the best offensive efficiency team in the NBA, the Blazers kept them buttoned down tight defensively throughout. This year the Raptors are averaging 112 points a game against their opponents. The Blazers were able hold them to 43 in the first half, and under 100 in regulation. That’s a win in my book.

The game was also as scrappy as it gets without getting ridiculous. Loose balls were aplenty, and either team was not above sacrificing their body to nab them.

CJ filled Dame’s shoes well and posted 29 points and seven assists, but he didn’t have a solid wing man. The Raptors backcourt DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry dropped 47 points and shuffled 11 assists total. The dynamic duo is always gonna overpower the lone hero.

It’s back to the think tank before Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Lets finish 2016 on a high note.