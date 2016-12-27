Things to Do Tonight!

Aminé

An all-ages show with the breakout Portland-based rapper whose debut single "Caroline" climbed the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped land Portland hip-hop and R&B talent a well-deserved spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

8 pm, Roseland, $15, all ages

From Coraline to Kubo: A History of LAIKA'S Films

Mark Shapiro of the stop-motion animation studio walks audiences through the process of making their modern classics, from script to screen, with an opportunity to get right up close to the puppets used in the movies.

7:30 pm, Cerimon House, $15

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

Trevor Hay directs performer and pianist Hershey Felder in this one-man show taking audiences through the life and music of famed composer Irving Berlin.

7:30 pm, Gerding Theater at the Armory, $25-75

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

The Schnitz presents an evening of holiday cheer with guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece orchestra.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35.50-80

Side O Ranch, Tommy Suitcase, Phallasy

Brooklyn by-way-of Portland siblings Molly and Sam Dechenne return to their old stomping grounds with their blend of humorous and heartfelt anti-folk music.

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

