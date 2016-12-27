There's One More Mic Check Show in 2016

THIS THURSDAY at the White Eagle Saloon is the last Mic Check of 2016! The monthly hip-hop showcase has had great turnout for its first few months, and this year's series will be capped with performances from EYRST’s Maze Koroma, and Vinnie Dewayne. The St. Johns native moved to Chicago in June but he's back in town for the appearance, plus a listening party at Yanagida a couple weeks ago for his new EP, Duality. Friday he released the music video for “Sleep Paralysis,” his first single for the project.

So come out, grab you a cherry cider (or beer, if that’s your thing), and see what the monthly series has in store before the New Year hits. In addition to resident DJ Trox, StarChile always makes sure to book a special unannounced guest, so let’s hope it’s Mic Capes so him and Vinnie can get us lit with “Jumper Cables.”

Oh, and you can buy tickets in advance.