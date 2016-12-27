Good Morning, News: Take a Break From Fist-Fighting in the Shopping Mall to Read This

Good morning, Portland. I write this from Michigan (where it's past noon), as I'm being pelted with insults from family members. So bear with me.

News is slow, post-Christmas. Unless that is, you're brave enough to set foot inside one of America's many shopping malls. It's basically The Purge in there, according to the Associated Press.

Also according to the AP: Simone Biles is the female athlete of the year—and athlete of the year in my book. Shine on, you crazy diamond.

Rest in Peace, Carrie Fisher.

As we've reported, incoming Mayor Ted Wheeler will announce bureau assignments for the rest of city council as soon as he takes office on January 3. The Trib's got a lengthier take on what plans Wheeler's willing to divulge.

Not super surprising, but: The man whom former Police Chief Larry O'Dea mistakenly shot earlier this year doesn't want him to be prosecuted.

We don't say this that much, but: Right on, California. As Donald Trump prepares to screw over our modest progress re: climate change, Cali's taking the problem into its own hands.

Aaaand, as fears emerge that Trump's choice for ambassador to Israel could push that country's politics to the right, it's disregarding UN sanctions and pushing forward with more settlements in East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, President Obama is spending some of his final days in office meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Pearl Harbor. Nice.

Seems like it's gloomy there, guys. Here, too. We're not all that different, after all.