Good Morning, News: RIP Carrie Fisher, Bernie Fights for DNC, and Trump "NOT!" Happy

LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Carrie Fisher died yesterday, and the world lost another great actress, advocate, and person. Our own Bobby Roberts wrote a smart, lovely piece about it, and you should read it.

Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry are working quickly to solidify a peace agreement between Palestine and Israel before bull-in-a-china-shop Trump can come in and fuck everything up.

In an interview, Obama says he believes he could have beaten Trump if he had run for reelection, because he thinks a majority of Americans are in favor of progressive politics.

Bernie Sanders is pushing for a fellow progressive to be in charge of the DNC, in his continuing battle to create a "Tea Party" for the left.

Trump says he wants to dissolve his charitable foundation, but the New York Attorney General's office says, "Unh-unh-unh! Not while you're still under investigation for perhaps benefitting from it."

Trump is also whining on Twitter about how Obama is "NOT!" making his White House transition a smooth one. UNFAIR!! SAD!!

Now let's look at the WEATHER: Three mostly dry days in a row with a high of 44.

