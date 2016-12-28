The Blazers Conquer The Kings, 102-89

Nothing is more fun than a good old fashion NBA rivalry. And if the Trail Blazers didn’t already have enough beef between them and the Clippers, it looks like they might be gathering a herd of cattle between them and the Sacramento Kings. Well, maybe not the entire Kings team, but certainly DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins is your classic bully. It’s been well publicized that he’s not happy on the Kings roster. What does a bully do when he’s not happy at home? He acts like a little prick and lashes out against the slow-witted and those weaker than him. Enter Meyers Leonard. Not to talk too much trash about Leonard (I could write a book), but he could be the least intimidating player in NBA history. It makes sense for Cousins to target him.

Both players had choice words for the media about each other after their respective teams met up a few weeks ago. According to Leonard, the mouth piece and shit talk Cousins spit at the Blazer bench in the last few minutes of the game in Sacramento was aimed directly at him. Cousins was given a second technical and tossed from the game after the display, but then the call was revoked and he was inexplicably brought back by the officials to finish. He ended up being a major factor in the Kings toppling the Blazers by tossing in 55 points in the can, and providing a big block in the last few seconds. Last night you could bet the farm that Cousins was gonna look to give a repeat performance. If the Blazers didn’t up their game, he would definitely stuff them into their lockers before the night was over.

Thankfully, the Blazers showed up bigger than they have in a long while and stuck it to the Kings, 102-89.

Once the ball was tipped up, Cousins got the Lamarcus Aldridge treatment and was booed every time he touched the ball. The fans were poking the bear right from the start.

Just shy of four minutes left in the first, Leonard entered the game. It didn’t take more than two minutes before the tension built and Cousins practically clotheslined Leonard at the top of the key. The whistle blew, Leonard turned his back and took it like a champ. However, Cousins had made his point. He was planning on doing some bruising.

With Damian Lillard out of the picture again, the Blazers had to spread the wealth. At the nine minute mark in the second quarter, every Blazer player that had clocked time on the court had logged points. At the half the Blazers had a commanding 16 point lead, and Leonard was the teams second highest scorer with 11. Someone was out to stand up to their abuser.

The Blazers continued steering the ship well into the second half. The Kings occasionally brought the Blazers lead down to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers pushed it back up quickly each time. With just over four minutes left in the game the tantrums started from the opposing team. Well after a timeout the officials handed Cousins and Matt Barnes technical fouls for spouting off. Even after CJ McCullom drained the penalty shot Cousins was still a bug in the officials’ ears.

Despite all the Kings frowning and moues of distaste with calls, the Blazers finally finished strong for once! Six Blazers concluded the game with double figures in the points column, and Mason Plumlee recorded his second consecutive double-double with points and rebounds. And wouldn’t you know it, Leonard was still the Blazers second highest scorer with 16 points at the end of regulation. Way to stick it to the bully!