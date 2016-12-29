Things to Do Tonight!

The Best of Cool Kids Patio Show

Portland comedian Andie Main and her summertime variety show returns to the Doug Fir for a special indoor "best of" showcase. Featuring stand-up from Nariko Ott, Caitlin Weierhauser, JoAnn Schinderle, and Anthony Lopez, along with live music by Leo Islo.

7 pm, Doug Fir, $10

Mini Blinds, Richard Album, Deadbeat

Local dream pop duo Mini Blinds wrap up a busy year with a headlining set at Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Body Positive Modern Ballet

A way for Portlanders to focus on finding their grace and balance in fat-positive environment that allows attendees to more easily learn dance techniques, strength, and a way to more deeply connect with their own bodies.

6 pm, New Expressive Works, $5-10

Mel Brown B3 Organ Band

Local jazz lovers will lose a longtime pillar when the Pearl District club Jimmy Mak’s closes for good. At the same time, Mel Brown—the godfather of Portland jazz and a former Motown staff drummer—will lose three regular gigs he’s been holding down for a long, long time. From behind his kit (and always with a smile on his face), Brown anchors a septet that plays Jimmy Mak’s every Tuesday night and a quartet that plays every Wednesday. Tonight is the final night at Jimmy Mak's for his B-3 Organ Band, a quintet that’s been filling the club with exhilarating, airtight soul-jazz for two decades. Joining Brown in the band are organist Louis Pain, guitarist Dan Balmer, saxophonist Renato Caranto, and percussionist Curtis Craft. Together, these five dudes are a joy to watch—do so while you still can. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Jimmy Mak's, $6

Heat Unit, Dungeon Brothers, Longwood Soul

Keep it toasty at the Fixin' To with a performance from this brand new Portland hip-hop trio featuring members of Bitch'n.

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Ryan Hamilton

An evening of observational stand-up delivered with a sarcastic and self-deprecating edge from this Idaho-born and raised comedian who has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Last Comic Standing, and Comedy Central.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $16-49

Gingerbread Workshop: How Does the Cookie Crumble?

OMSI hosts a gingerbread cookie workshop focused on designing buildings that can withstand earthquakes. Attendees will be able to build and test their own houses to see just how quake-proof a gingerbread house can become. This workshop is suggested for ages 18+. Beer and wine will be available for those with a valid ID.

6:30 pm, OMSI, $25

Lola Buzzkill's Holiday Review

A Christmastime variety show from Lola Buzzkill, with performances from local comedians, artists, dancers, singers, and more!

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $8

