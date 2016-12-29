Tom Hardy's Taboo Looks Dark and Twisted and Beautiful

Hey, so what's Tom Hardy been doing since The Revenant? Continuing to hang out in the first half of the 19th century, looks like. His new show, Taboo, airs on January 10 on the FX network and it's a period drama set in 1814 that looks... PRETTY FUCKING DOPE.

According to FX's official plot synopsis, Hardy returns to London from Africa, and he's mad. What's he so mad about? Judging by the trailer, I have a few guesses: 1) London fashion now requires gentlemen of distinction to wear these tall, goofy-ass sloped hats that aren't exactly top hats, but aren't NOT top hats either, and Tom Hardy would rather just hang out naked in his tribal tattoos. 2) He's not "mad" as in angry, but "mad" as in crazy—he's gone savage in the wilds of Africa, which seems like a bit of a cliché (paging Joseph Conrad), but I'm willing to go with it. 3) Everyone in London thought he was dead. There was a corpse and everything. You'd be mad about this, too, if it were you. 4) The East India Company is, like all giant multinational corporations, super-duper evil and he's the only one who can see things clearly enough to revenge. 5) Tom Hardy is mad about jewelry. Why jewelry? Because jewels are stupid and worthless and do literally nothing practical except make the possessor of the jewel look rich. For this, people kill each other while others are forced to work in mines under slave conditions. The world would be a better place without jewels, and keep this in mind during the post-holiday gift-returning season.

Hardy helped create Taboo with two collaborators: Steven Knight, who worked with Hardy on Peaky Blinders and Locke, and the awesomely named Chips Hardy, who worked with Hardy on HIS ENTIRE EXISTENCE ON EARTH. Yes, Chips Hardy is Tom Hardy's dad, and that's all you need to sell me on Taboo: that Tom Hardy made it with his dad. Father-son creative process, funny sloped hats... yep, I'm ALL IN.

Ridley Scott is also involved somehow, and the show looks grimy, grim, and gorgeous, with familiar faces from Game of Thrones (Oona Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce) and that weaselly guy from House of Cards. It's eight episodes long and starts on January 10, 2017, which is going to be here sooner than you know it. In summation: 1) Tom Hardy's dad is named Chips and they made a TV show together; 2) Get hyped for the efforts of Messrs. Hardy Junior and Senior, because Taboo looks dark, twisted, and beautiful; and 3) Jewelry is an inherently worthless, needlessly costly gift that serves no purpose other than to flatter the vanity of the recipient. The end.