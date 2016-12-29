Good Morning, News: The Top Stories of 2016, Buyer's Remorse, and an Elusive Blazers Victory

Good morning, Portland. These links were made for clicking, and that's just what you should do.

Allison Kerek

Do you like some year-end lists? Because I sure do.

•NEWS: It's the 20 most essential stories from 2016. There's Bullseye Glass, explosions, Trump protests, Larry O'Dea, Dan Staton, and all the good stuff.

•FOOD: Food critic Andrea Damewood's personal favorites of 2016. There's Mae, DarSalam Lazurdi, and others. Now I'm hungry.

•TV: Ned Lannamann's comprehensive list. Hint: Atlanta is good and Billions is trash.

•BAD SHIT: Alex Falcone's list of things not invited back in 2017. Portland Public Schools did not have a great year.

Hey, look, the Blazers finally won again. Aris Hunter Wales' recap of the victory over Sacramento: "Despite all the Kings frowning and moues of distaste with calls, the Blazers finally finished strong for once! Six Blazers concluded the game with double figures in the points column, and Mason Plumlee recorded his second consecutive double-double with points and rebounds. And wouldn’t you know it, Leonard was still the Blazers second highest scorer with 16 points at the end of regulation. Way to stick it to the bully!"

Some more basketball news. The Oregon Ducks beat second-ranked UCLA on a buzzer beater from Dillon Brooks. Here's a good Oregonian recap.

"Calling it a classic example of 'buyer's remorse,' a federal judge Wednesday denied Oregon standoff defendant Ryan Payne's motion to withdraw his guilty plea to a conspiracy charge in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge," the O reports.

There's going to be new development in Washington County that will add more than 1,000 new homes in the town of Cornelius, KATU reports: "Laurel Woods will be a mix of urban style townhouses and duplexes and large lots for single family homes. Many of those will line walking trails through the development. But the main feature will be a large park with a soccer field."

A couple of (alleged) assholes were arrested in Aloha yesterday for breaking into cars and setting them on fire. Don't be an asshole.

The Portland Tribune on potential collaboration between the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office:



The stars are as aligned as they'll ever be for Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese's long-sought goal of marrying his former agency, the Portland Police Bureau, to the office he now heads. ...

Now he is engaged in preliminary talks with Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman — Reese's friend and former top aide — to look at ways to consolidate the two agencies' services. And he's got the support of County Chair Deborah Kafoury as well as Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler, who formerly held the job of county chair.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts sticks up for Damian Lillard:

