Go Shop at Hoop Dreams, the Sneaker Cart Popup in the Pearl

has a temporary brick and mortar on 14th and Glisan, where you can get lots of basketball-related collectibles. In addition to the Sneaker Cart’s impressive stock of rare sneakers that are usually confined to the stocking limits of the truck, the large space allows for an expanded selection of retro apparel, items from Portland designers Bro Pluto , and merchandise for various NBA teams. Recently, owner Aaron McConkey beefed-up his selection of hats on display, and even added a mini hoop game in the back.

Though not related to basketball, there’s also a gorgeous selection of jewelry on display from Sticks & Stones, a Portland line of accessories made from natural and re-purposed materials.

Hoop Dreams will be at the Glisan location until January 15. After that, McConkey is hoping to find another spot near the Pearl—a move that would be particularly lucrative during first Thursday festivities. The current location is also capable as a dry venue (like when the Thesis 2-Year Anniversary all ages show needed to relocate), and there are talks to bring a couple more events to the space before the move. Head over to the popup to checkout the wide selection of Jordans, or you can shop online at sneakercart.com.

Hoop Dreams

1402 NW Glisan

11 am-9 pm Daily