New Years Eve, Old School PDX style

What with all the gentrification, 1500$ studio rents and overall loss of what long time residents call "old school Portland", you may have overlooked an option for how to spend your New Years Eve, or even your pre- New Years Eve. And while Satyricon isn't reopening, there is a show that embodies the spirit of what Portland once was.

Long time Portland Resident Jerry Joseph is once again bringing his multi night New Year's Eve rock shows to Portland, this time for two nights at the Doug Fir Lounge. The shows start tonight, Friday Dec. 30th, with local favorites Trujillo.

Joseph has been holding multi night runs for 15 years in Portland, starting back in 2001 when he played a 4 night run that saw a variety of openers, from the late, great Brian Berg to the Drive By Truckers, who played songs from their recently released "Southern Rock Opera".

This year, the shows will be held Friday and Saturday, and both will feature local treasure Jenny Coulee Drizos of the Decemberists and Black Prairie, along with former Little Women bandmate Stevie James Wright, and longtime Jackmormons drummer Steve Drizos.

Jerry has playing music for over 30 years, starting with Little Women, a group that Jerry described as "a mash up of Burning Spear and the Grateful Dead dressed up like the New York Dolls." The band was a template for dozens of jam bands that followed, with no less than Widespread Panic recording several of Jerry's songs in recent years.

Jerry plays fiery, honest guitar driven rock, and God knows we could all use some fire to exorcise the demons of 2016.

New Years Eve tickets are close to selling out, but there are tickets available for tonights show.