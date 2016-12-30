Good Morning, News: US Ejects Russian Diplomats! Vladimir Putin Wishes Us All a Happy New Year!

. As bad as things are, don't let go of that glimmer for a few more days. Me? I'm writing this as the scent of cured meats are assaulting my nostrils. From Michigan. It's great.

But let's start with international intrigue! Yesterday, President Obama made good on a pledge to (sort of) take Russia to task for the cyber-espionage that helped win Donald Trump the presidency. Obama gave 35 diplomats three days to get out of the country, closed down two Russia-owned estates, and more!

So what's Russia going to do to retaliate? Wish us all a very happy holidays and invite American children to the Kremlin to ring in 2017. Vladimir Putin has decided he's content enough with Trump's impending presidency that he's just going to let it go.

Putin's also got his fingers all over a new Syrian cease-fire agreement that looks, early on, like it'll fail.

Here's a solid rundown of outgoing Commissioner Steve Novick's time in office. The super-interesting coda? He's maybe interested in running for district attorney. Look out, Rod Underhill?

Tragic. A married couple died in a car crash on US 26 Monday night, and leave behind a 4-year-old son. There's a Go Fund Me account to help the boy out.



Interesting from the O. The Portland Bureau of Transportation's pick to manage its construction projects has a felony record "for lying on tax documents tied to a federal corruption investigation." She's been up front about it, and PBOT says it's fine.

Hey! There are new jobs coming to Oregon. They, uh, don't pay very much.

BTW. Your New Year's Eve sky lantern plans are now illegal.