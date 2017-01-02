Good Morning, News: GOP vs. Obamacare, ISIS vs. the World, and Tech Difficulties vs. Mariah Carey

Portland's 10 cent per gallon gas tax that you approved last May kicks in today, and will fund a lot of traffic and safety projects.

A brawl that spilled out of a bar and into the parking lot of a Salem Fred Meyer got worse when a car hit three of the combatants.

A Klamath Falls man is killed, making it the third murder in that county in six days.

One good thing about Trump's victory: More and more women have decided to run for public office.

Meanwhile the Republican congress is licking their chops over the possibility of shit-canning all of Obama's good work.

Congress is back in session today and first up on the docket? Repealing Obamacare. https://t.co/BhdNhml4O3 pic.twitter.com/Wo7NO4jFAM

Here's a story about how the repeal of Obamacare will affect everybody—not just the dummies who voted for Trump.

Trump apparently knows nothing about cybersecurity and has thrown his hands up about it, saying that if you want to keep something private, you should "write it out and have it sent by courier." Yeah, okay, grandpa. We'll do that. EYE ROLL!!

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the New Year's Eve nightclub attack in Istanbul which left 39 dead. Eight suspects have been arrested, though the shooter remains at large.

The iconic "Hollywood" sign in LA was briefly changed to "Hollyweed"—presumably to celebrate the state's passage of recreational cannabis.

Singer Mariah Carey had a rough New Year's Eve as repeated technical difficulties turned her Times Square performance into a bit of a disaster.

