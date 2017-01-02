Flag Burning Event to Protest Trump... Maybe Not the Best Use of Our Time?

iStock/craiguglinica

Along with other, probably more useful protests that will go down on Inauguration Day this coming January 20, there's also this flag burning event at noon in Pioneer Courthouse Square. From Facebook:

On January 20th, 2017, the American Empire will greatly accelerate into the pit of fascism it has been sinking into from the very beginning. The new murdered-in-chief wants people who burn the flag to lose their citizenship and spend time in jail. Let's show our disgust for this empire of blood, it's angry orange emperor, and all of the ignorant inbred goons who make up its power base, by incinerating the cloth rectangle that they worship. Let's cleanse with flame this red, white, and blue symbol of empire, genocide, and white supremacy, right as orange Mussolini is being sworn into his office as top terrorist of the world. Everyone invite all your friends, bring as many American flags as possible, acquire them however you like, and let's burn so many that Chump will be able to smell the burning polyester in Washington DC!

A few things about that:

1) It's not that I don't think burning the flag can be a legitimate political response—but this time it doesn't ring true for me. Donald Trump lost the popular election by three million votes, which means he doesn't represent the majority of Americans. Maybe burn the flag when the majority of America are a bunch of assholes?

2) I think it's really important for the rest of the world to see Portland marching and showing our defiance of Trump, his administration, and the GOP. But flag burning is one of those cheap, attention-grabbing acts that only get the attention of click-hungry news organizations and reinforces the incorrect stereotypes Trump voters place on the rest of us.

3) Polyester really does stink when it burns, and Fox News doesn't broadcast smells (yet). So whose nostrils are really being punished here?

4) As stated before, there will be a lot of great actions we can all take on Inauguration Day. Be sure to check out our "resistance, rallies, and solidarity" event calendar to pick the right one for you, and decide which event will influence the most change.