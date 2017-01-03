New Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's Unveiled Her Staff Appointments

Chloe Eudaly Jason Desomer

It's move-in day at City Hall, when staffers of incoming elected officials are beginning to prep the workplaces they'll inhabit for at least some of the next four years.

And we know a little bit more about who's unpacking boxes this morning, thanks to incoming Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's new website, which shows she's hired folks that helped her win office, along with people with roots in Portland's arts and culture scene.

Where new Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a press release announcing staffers last week, Eudaly's hires have been a bit more low-key.

Willamette Week reported in December that Dave Austin, a former Multnomah County spokesperson and Oregonian reporter, would be joining Eudaly as a deputy chief of staff and spokesperson. Her campaign manager, Marshall Runkel, has been long tapped as chief of staff, and there had been reports that campaign staffers Travis McGee and Jamey Duhamel would also get positions in Eudaly's office.

But there are also some new names: For instance, Pollyanne Birge, who's served as executive director of the Independent Publishing Resource Center that Eudaly co-founded, and who worked as an arts-focused staffer under Sam Adams (both when he was commissioner and mayor). Eudaly's also hired campaign supporter Paul Arensmeyer and Kip Silverman, founder of an organization called Move Food that seeks to deliver donated excess food to people who need it.

Eudaly's total staff size: Seven people—in line with other commissioners' offices.

Aside from revealing staff, Eudaly's also offering a look into her priorities. In a "This Week's Top Agenda Items" section, the commissioner's highlighted an ordinance that help the city acquire the Ellington Apartments in Northeast Portland for use as affordable housing, and a $100,000 grant to the Cascade Aids Project.

It's possible the bent of Eudaly's interests might shift somewhat in coming weeks. Later this morning, Wheeler is slated to announce which bureau's she'll be running for the next few months.