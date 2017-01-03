Public Scorn Works! House Republicans Reverse Shady Ethics Vote

iStock/trekandshoot

As Dirk reported in GMN this morning, House Republicans held a shady, late night vote to gut/kill the Office of Congressional Ethics. However, thanks to a public uproar on social media and voters like YOU calling their congresspeople, the House has reversed their decision. President-elect Trump, who made several pre-election promises to "drain the swamp" was also forced to pooh-pooh the GOP congress, tweeting that they should be focusing on "things of far greater importance." While some media outlets are reporting that the Republicans decided to reverse their decision after reading Trump's tweets, the real heroes in this situation are the people who took to social media and called their congresspeople to scream and yell about this obvious miscarriage of justice. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK IN 2017, TEAM! And remember this advice from Steve Benen at MSNBC: