Good Morning, News: Obama Tries to Save Obamacare, Trump Obstinately Ignorant Again (Shock)

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You're a positive motivating force within my life. Should you ever feel the need to wonder why, let me know, let me know. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Incoming Mayor Ted Wheeler is shaking up the bureau assignments for the city commissioners—find out who got what here!

Two of Governor Kate Brown's top staff members have resigned following accusations of conflicts of interest.

A houseless Portland man named Mark Elliott Johnson died due to hypothermia according to police.

A Beaverton man who claimed he'd been shot in a drive-by shooting actually shot himself—for reasons which are probably embarrassing.

President Obama met with the Democratic House and Senate to brainstorm about how to save Obamacare, while incoming Veep Mike Pence will be meeting with the GOP about how to crush it.

Obama leaving his meeting with Democrats. He says he told them to "look out for the American people" pic.twitter.com/7AOhVCwSmK

— Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) January 4, 2017

So how much would a full repeal of Obamacare cost Americans? How does $350 billion grab you? Oh those Republicans... SO fiscally responsible.

Trump continues to tweet nonsensical, obstinately ignorant things about the intelligence community, for example...



The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

In his continuing bid to "drain the swamp (and make the rich even richer)," Trump will be choosing Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton as head of the Securities Exchange Commission.

A North Carolina cop is caught on video picking up a high school student and slamming her to the ground.

Fox News' Megyn Kelly is leaving for greener (and more intellectually honest) pastures at NBC News.

Congrats to Janet Jackson who gave birth to a (not literally) bouncing baby boy.

Now what about this WEATHER we're having: Mostly COLD and sunny through Friday with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

And finally, when today just gets too much for you to bear, take solace in the endless patience of this Hot Topic employee who might have his soul stolen by a customer.

