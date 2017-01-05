The Twin Peaks Soundtrack Is Getting a Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

New artwork by Sam Smith. Mondo Music/Death Waltz

In an unsurprising and potentially lucrative move, Mondo Music/Death Waltz Recording Company plans to reissue Angelo Badalamenti's lushly eerie and somber 1992 soundtrack to David Lynch's eldritch horror film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me on double vinyl January 25. This 25th-anniversary edition makes sense, as the writer-director-musician has been producing new Twin Peaks episodes that are slated to air on Showtime in 2017.

Mondo manager Spencer Hickman elaborated on this deluxe reissue of Badalamenti's score to Nerdist:

Fire Walk With Me is an altogether more brooding affair than the Twin Peaks series soundtrack. Badalamenti won a Grammy for the title track of this LP and it’s not hard to see why – it’s dangerous, and bursting with smokey jazz thanks to Jimmy Scott. We went back to the master tapes in the Warner Archives and had this recut to fit across two LPs as the score clocks in at 51 minutes. It sounds incredible and punchy, but super nuanced too.

You can purchase Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me here.