Fox News Replaces Megyn Kelly with Bow-Tie Wearing Pile of Moldy Laundry

Courtesy CNN

Ever since former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly jumped ship to work for a more factually correct, less sexually harrassing network (that would be NBC News), many have been speculating as to who would be replacing her. Well, we now have the answer and SURPRISE! Fox News has replaced Megyn with another white dude with a very loose grasp on reality. From Variety:

Tucker Carlson, the conservative pundit who joined Fox News to anchor an early-evening hour just a few weeks ago, is now being primed for even bigger things: He has been named to replace Megyn Kelly in the network’s 9 p.m. hour starting January 9.

...

The selection of Carlson to fill Kelly’s slot – one of the most-watched on cable, let alone in cable news – suggests the network will work to bolster what has worked for years in its primetime schedule, namely featuring programming and personalities with a decidedly conservative bent.

For those who refuse to watch stupid white men blather on about inane inaccuracies, Tucker Carlson is probably most famous for having his blobby ass handed to him by Jon Stewart when he was co-hosting Crossfire. Jon correctly informed Tucker that his show "hurts America" and correctly labeled him "a dick." Relive the glory here.





