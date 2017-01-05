This Week's Style Event

Happy New Year! I hope you all had a fashionable NYE packed with sequins, glitter, and drinking so much you forgot most of it. (I know I did.)

Fashion events are SUPER slim right now but should start ramping up as soon as everyone wakes up from their holiday hangovers. In the meantime there is one event happening tonight to tide you over.

Jeff Wong

Anne Bocci Boutique is celebrating its move into its second location (which used to be Physical Element) with a First Thursday Party. Hosted by shop proprietress Anne Bocci along with Michelle Lesniak and model Michal Mesa, the night will include a showing of paintings by Alexander Rokoff, jewelry, and refreshments by Indio Spirits. Also, any purchase made will enter the shopper into a jewelry giveaway.

Anne Bocci Boutique, 416 NW 12th, Thursday January 5, 6-8 pm

