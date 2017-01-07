Things to Do Tonight!

Hidden Figures

Before Hidden Figures, I had no idea three black women were integral to the success of America’s space program. That’s not the only surprise here: Even the film’s title has a double meaning, referring to both the unheralded women who helped us catch up in the space race, and the calculations that were missing before their contributions. Spending much of its runtime dealing with issues that persist today—segregation, racism and sexism in the workplace—Hidden Figures focuses on the black women who had to balance being tenacious and docile in order to get ahead, even as they were underestimated and undervalued every step of the way. JENNI MOORE

Midge Ure

Midge Ure's long career in the pop music world hasn't been nearly as celebrated here in the States as it's been in his native UK. That is, if you don't have a penchant for '70s and '80s synthpop. Ure got his start as a member of Visage, the glitzy group behind dancefloor classic "Fade to Grey," before taking over as leader of the equally plush-sounding Ultravox. Along the way, he also contributed to some of Thin Lizzy's late '70s albums and co-wrote the now ubiquitous holiday single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" Tonight Ure returns to town to promote his seventh solo album, Fragile, a strong collection of modern, synth-kissed pop that finds the 61-year-old singer/songwriter striving for understanding in both romantic and spiritual concerns, and showing off his still-youthful-sounding vocals. ROBERT HAM

John Witherspoon

An evening of stand-up with the Detroit-born actor and comedian best known for his role as Ice Cube's dog-catching dad in the Friday series. Now 4 decades into his career, Witherspoon continues to tour the country with his animated stage presence and patented catch phrases.

Nadja and the Four Seasons

It’s easy to knock Vivaldi’s ridiculously popular group of concertos known as the Four Seasons, and even easier still to dispense with them entirely. But these audio-pictorial compositions still sound lively and fresh, despite soundtracking countless Mother’s Day brunches and al fresco cocktail parties. The sweetly singing “Spring” concerto gets all the shine, but “Summer” is the real killer here, with Vivaldi’s ripe strings evoking the buzzing of bees and the cacophonous surprise of a summer downpour. With “Fall” describing a bountiful harvest and “Winter” full of chattering ice, there are few programmatic works that illustrate their subjects so effectively while remaining utterly musical. Violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg leads the Oregon Symphony through a rendition at the Schnitz tonight, followed by a Sunday performance at the Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, Washington. NED LANNAMANN

The Gutters, Sad Horse, Plastic Harmony Band

Trash rock band the Gutters would probably never admit this, but its brash and utterly shambolic musings have been one of the most exciting things around the Portland punk sphere in the last couple of years. Armed with a handful of ultra-raw recordings and a setlist charged with beautifully unhinged clatter, the Brothers Gutter pound out each demonic ditty with fervor that only mischievous malcontents like these can muster successfully, resulting in some very invigorating and delirious rock ’n’ roll. But their sparse performances are like a drunken unicorn—any chance you get to catch this duo in its natural habitat should be cherished as a mythical, albeit rowdy anomaly. Fellow cacophonists Sad Horse come spring-loaded with a cache of revved-up compositions brimming with a spasmodic infectiousness perfectly suited for a night of pop depravity. CHRIS SUTTON

OK Chorale Presents: Bowie-OK

Portland-based drop-in community choir the OK Chorale return to Mississippi Studios to pay tribute to the late David Bowie on his 70th birthday.

Beat Parlor Presents

Survival Skills takes his KMHD radio show out of the booth and onto Holocene's dance floor, with help from local spinners Maxx Bass, Battles, and Jimbo.

Divided We Stand

An art show that doubles as an opportunity to share and rally together as America prepares to inaugurate the most unqualified man ever to ascend to the presidency. Featuring new works from artists including Chris Haberman, Ace Troy, Ben Pink, Bonnie Meltzer, Karen Wippich, Mark Woolley, and more.

Slide Show!

A one-night-only improv showcase in which you (the audience) create a show from hundreds of vintage slides, said show is then projected on the big screen, and then immensely talented improvisers such as Rachel Rosenthal, Shelley McLendon, Eric Simons, Chad Parsons, and Dylan Reiff turn them into comedy.

